Spider-Man: Brand New Day Merch Reveals Hulk’s Redesign

Hulk looks bulkier in a piece of official merchandise for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, confirming that the original Avenger will return to his savage roots in the film. The official trailer for Tom Holland's upcoming Spider-Man film revealed that Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner will return to help Peter Parker with his strange mutation problem. Banner can be seen wearing a Hulk inhibitor device, indicating that he will retain his human form in the early parts of the movie. However, rumors and reports eventually revealed that Hulk's angrier, much more dangerous version would return, setting the stage for a clash with Spider-Man.

A new wave of official merchandise for Spider-Man: Brand New Day from Hasbro (via ScreenRant) revealed Hulk's major redesign in the film, showcasing the character's bulkier appearance that ties back to his original form in the Avengers movies and Thor: Ragnarok.

Hasbro

The official merchandise explicitly stated that the Hulk seen in Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the "Savage Smash Hulk," indicating that this version is more unhinged than the ones seen in his previous appearances. The action figure costs $29.99.

Hasbro

This official figure allows fans to cycle through two "angry modes of play," including Classic Angry Mode and Savage Angry Mode, indicating that the Hulk will tap into his usual angry self before leaning toward a more savage persona later on:

"Imagine fierce action and adventure with the Marvel Savage Smash Hulk figure from Hasbro! Playtime gets a gamma-powered boost with this collectible 2-in-1 action figure. Lift the arms and lower them in a smashing motion to cycle through 2 angry modes of play, including Classic Angry Mode and Savage Angry Mode."

Hasbro

A pair of Hulk Gamma Smash Fists is also part of the lineup, allowing kids to role-play their version of Hulk ahead of Spider-Man: Brand New Day's theatrical release.

Hasbro

A closer look at the box of the Hulk Gamma Smash Fists merch showed a better look at Hulk's major redesign, revealing that he has a far superior build this time around, which could spell some trouble for either the main villains of the film or for Spider-Man and the Punisher.

Hasbro

The emphasis on the Hulk Gamma Smash Fists also continues Hasbro's tradition of including such versions of toys in the official merchandise lineup for any film he appears in, proving how strong a selling point they really are.

Hasbro

The Hulk Gamma Smash Fists cost $24.99 and are available at all toy stores nationwide in Summer 2026.

Hasbro

Another piece of Hulk-related merchandise from Hasbro's Spider-Man: Brand New Day lineup is the Savage Hulk Talk’n Electronic Mask, which lets kids channel their inner green rage monster.

Hasbro

This electronic role-play toy features over 10 sound effects and phrases from the Hulk, including moving eyebrows and an opening mouth. While wearing the mask, kids can open Hulk's mouth by opening theirs, activating its awesome sound effects.

Hasbro

The Savage Hulk Talk’n Electronic Mask is priced at $29.99, and it will also be available in Summer 2026.

Hasbro

What's interesting about this lineup of Hulk merchandise in Spider-Man: Brand New Day is that it retains the original MCU hero's green form, which is quite intriguing given that a previous promotional material teased the Hulk's grey version.

In comparison, Smart Hulk appears slightly smaller and less bulky than earlier forms, with a more refined muscular physique and softer facial features, appealing to fans as a fan-favorite hero in the post-Snap era of the MCU.

This is unlike the Savage Hulk version, who, aside from being angrier and more dangerous, has a larger, more imposing stature and exhibits a more raw, primal nature.

Marvel Studios

It is unknown if MCU fans will ever see Smart Hulk again after his appearance in Avengers: Endgame and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, especially if Hulk regains control of Banner after being repressed in the past years. Still, there is always a possibility of a compromise between the pair, as seen in their harmonious dynamic in Thor: Ragnarok.

Marvel Studios

Meanwhile, the Hulk featured in The Avengers has a more controlled nature and leans more towards a classic Savage version, which his teammates do not deem dangerous because he can coexist with other heroes.

Marvel Studios

However, this new Savage Hulk version from Spider-Man: Brand New Day appears much more intense and less of a team player, making the hero harder to control and requiring containment.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to premiere in theaters on July 31. Joining Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo is a stacked lineup, which includes Jon Bernthal, Michael Mando, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, and Sadie Sink.

I Think I Know Why The Hulk Turns Savage In Spider-Man 4

Marvel Studios

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is setting the stage for Hulk's more savage version to take the spotlight, and the prevailing theory behind this unusual transformation could be directly related to the confirmed wave of villains in the film.

It's possible that Tombstone hires Scorpion to inject Bruce Banner with some kind of toxin to prevent him from helping Spider-Man with his unusual mutation. However, this plan would backfire because it allows Bruce's repressed Hulk persona to "save" him by turning into a more savage version of the Avenger, leading to a chaotic rampage in New York.

As a result, Peter Parker recruits Frank Castle to help him with his Hulk problem, leading to their argument on whether to take down the green rage monster for good to protect innocent lives or find a way to pacify him, akin to Natasha Romanoff's sun's getting low approach seen in Avengers: Age of Ultron. If Sadie Sink's MCU character is indeed Jean Grey, then she would help calm the Hulk persona down using her mind control and telepathy.

By showcasing an out-of-control Hulk directly caused by the villains, this is the perfect way for Spider-Man: Brand New Day to avoid showing Hulk as an enemy and simply portray him as a misunderstood hero who needs saving.