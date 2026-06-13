Ahsoka Season 2's Release Announcement Highlights 3 Key Characters (Photos)

An official announcement for Ahsoka Season 2 highlighted a few unexpected characters from the show. Lucasfilm and Disney have held off on delivering new Ahsoka Tano stories for almost three years, since Season 1 of her solo series debuted on Disney+ in 2023. As the former Jedi's solo adventure inches toward its return, the studio behind its development hopes to start building up hype early.

Disney discussed Ahsoka Season 2 at the TV and streaming Upfront presentation in New York City, New York, in May 2026. The studio brought series star Rosario Dawson on stage to discuss Ahsoka Season 2's 2027 release, which celebrated the titular Ahsoka and also included a look at two supporting characters joining the titular: Chopper and an unnamed Loth-cat.

Disney

Officially named C1-10P and nicknamed "Chopper," the orange and silver droid is a staple in Ahsoka's Ghost crew, having made appearances in both Star Wars Rebels and Ahsoka. Known for his fiery, mischievous personality, Chopper is the team's resident mechanic and shows unwavering loyalty to the entire group.

Disney

Helping promote the show, Dawson also held an unnamed white Loth-cat in her hand, as Chopper rolled out next to her.

Disney

Loth-cats were introduced in Rebels as natives of the planet known as Lothal, which is also the home planet of Ahsoka's Ezra Bridger. Similar to real-world cats, Loth-cats are seen all over Lothal and are known for their sharp teeth, claws, and temperamental personalities. As of writing, it is unclear what role they will play in Ahsoka Season 2.

Disney

These two are expected to be major supporting characters in Ahsoka alongside the series' main cast. Ahsoka Season 2 is expected to be released on Disney+ in early 2027.

Other Major Ahsoka Season 2 Characters Ranked by Expected Screen Time

Ahsoka Tano

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The character expected to have the most screentime in Ahsoka is Ahsoka Tano herself, played by Rosario Dawson. After Dawson first took on the live-action role in The Mandalorian Season 2, she also appeared in The Book of Boba Fett, along with both seasons of her solo show.

At the start of Season 2, Ahsoka is expected to still be stranded on Peridea after most of her team made it back to the main universe in pursuit of Grand Admiral Thrawn. While it is unclear how long she will be there, she will likely reunite with her team and go after Thrawn, who will once again be a threat to the galaxy.

Sabine Wren

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Expected to rank just behind Ahsoka in terms of screentime is Sabine Wren, played by Natasha Liu Bordizzo. Introduced as a main character in Star Wars Rebels, Sabine is a core member of the Ghost ship crew, and she has also trained in the Jedi arts in the time after Rebels ended.

Season 1 ended with Sabine stuck in Peridea with Ahsoka, as the rest of the crew got back to the main universe to face Thrawn. Season 2 will likely show her further developing her skills as a Jedi and working with Ahsoka to get home to their family.

Ezra Bridger

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Following a long absence in the Star Wars universe, Eman Esfandi took on the live-action version of Ezra Bridger in Ahsoka Season 1. The character was one of the most important figures in all four seasons of Star Wars Rebels, but he did not appear in any Star Wars projects between 2018 and 2023.

Only appearing in four episodes of Season 1, Ezra is expected to play a much bigger role in Ahsoka Season 2 after getting back to his home universe and reuniting with the Ghost team. Coming into the new season with a clean-shaven look, Ezra will hone his skills as a Jedi, but the rest of his story is yet to be revealed.

Baylan Skoll

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One of the main villains expected to have considerable screentime this season is Baylan Skoll, who was previously played by the late Ray Stevenson. Formerly a Jedi Knight, Skoll survived the Great Jedi Purge and had a desire to break the endless cycle of galactic war by finding a power source on Peridea.

Skoll will be back in Season 2, with Jumanji: The Next Level star Rory McCann taking over the role following Stevenson's passing. Skoll is still stranded on Peridea with Ahsoka and Sabine, although he will move forward without his apprentice after abandoning Shin Hati.

Shin Hati

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Introduced as a new antagonist in Season 1, Ivanna Sakhno will return for Ahsoka Season 2 as Shin Hati. She was originally an apprentice for Baylan Skoll, but after the battle with Ahsoka and Sabine, Skoll abandoned her and left her on Peridea.

Season 2 is expected to bring new depth to their relationship, possibly during a reunion. However, her plotline is being kept under wraps after she made appearances in almost every episode of Season 1.

Hera Syndulla

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After playing a major supporting role in Rebels, ace pilot Hera Syndulla was brought into live-action for the first time in Ahsoka. The role was played by Mary Elizabeth Winstead, who is married to Obi-Wan Kenobi star Ewan McGregor in the real world.

Hera was part of the team that got back to the main universe at the end of Season 1 alongside Ezra Bridger. Winstead confirmed that she will play a much bigger role in Season 2, operating on the front lines against Thrawn and developing a deeper relationship with her son through his connection to the Force.

Grand Admiral Thrawn

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After voicing the same role in Rebels, Lars Mikkelsen was cast as the live-action Grand Admiral Thrawn, one of Ahsoka Season 1's main villains. This comes after serving as one of the biggest villains in Rebels, with Thrawn doing everything in his power to take down the New Republic.

That fight is expected to continue in Season 2 after Season 1 featured Thrawn in three episodes. He will rebuild his base with the Dathomirian Great Mothers and restore his forces in an effort to take down anyone in his way.

Huyang

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MCU and Doctor Who star David Tennant joined the Star Wars universe in Ahsoka Season 1 through his role as a new droid named Huyang. After a short introduction in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Huyang played a supporting role in all eight episodes of Ahsoka's first season.

Huyang is stranded in Peridea alongside Ahsoka and Sabine, working with them to get back home and rejoin the fight against Thrawn. He is also knowledgeable about the Force and ancient lightsabers and will help the pair dive into that history ahead of their next battle.

Nightsister Great Mothers

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Introduced in Rebels, the Dathomirian Night Sister Great Mothers (Klothow, Aktropaw, and Lakesis) will be back as secondary antagonists for Ahsoka Season 2. Played by Jane Edwina Seymour, Jeryl Prescott, and an unknown third actress (after Claudia Black's departure), these three will once again work closely with Thrawn in his quest for dominance.

This trio serves as the supernatural stabilizing force for Thrawn's campaign, allying with him to escape Peridea. After three appearances in Season 1, they will likely play bigger roles as they give Thrawn an army of the undead with resurrected Nightsisters and fallen stormtroopers.

Anakin Skywalker

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While Anakin Skywalker is known as arguably one of Star Wars' biggest characters, he only plays a minor role in Ahsoka. Portrayed once again by Hayden Christensen, Anakin appeared significantly in Episode 5 and had cameo appearances in three other episodes. He is set to reprise the role in Season 2.

Anakin's role in Season 2 is not expected to be as big as it was in Season 1, most likely being on the sidelines while Ahsoka takes her next steps. The expectation is that he will return again as a Force ghost after Season 1's final episode ended with him looking on at Ahsoka behind her.

Zeb Orellios

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The live-action Ghost crew will finally be completely filled out in Ahsoka, thanks to Steve Blum's return as Zeb Orellios. Playing a main role in Rebels, he debuted in live-action in The Mandalorian Season 3 and continued the role in theaters in The Mandalorian and Grogu.

While Zeb's role in Season 2 may not be a big one, he is expected to reunite with characters like Hera and Ezra for the first time in live-action. He is also sure to help get Ahsoka and Sabine back home to their universe.