A Star Wars Rebels actor confirmed she will get a big increase in screentime when she returns to the small screen in Ahsoka Season 2. Unsurprisingly, Lucasfilm's four seasons of Star Wars Rebels had a major impact on Ahsoka's debut season, using multiple major characters and storylines that originated from the hit animated series.

Ahsoka star Mary Elizabeth Winstead confirmed her character, Hera Syndulla, will have much more screentime in Season 2 than she did in Season 1. Speaking with Collider on the red carpet event for The Hand That Rocks the Cradle, she was not able to reveal much about the season other than that she is "in this season a bit more." She noted being "in on the action...quite a bit more" but did not want to spoil anything further:

"You know, I'm not sure what I can say, other than I'm in this season a bit more, which is fun. I'm definitely in on the action, as you say, quite a bit more, which was great to have a Hera really, kind of like, you know, getting some stuff done. So yeah, I honestly, I'm not gonna say much more than that, just because I've not [been] given my guidelines yet. So I'm gonna leave it at that. But it was so much fun. I just finished it, and it was an absolute blast. I loved every minute of it. So I can't wait for people to see it."

While Winstead appeared in all but one episode of Ahsoka Season 1 (which included the reintroduction of her son, Jacen), she played more of a supporting role compared to her costars. Her specific plotline in Season 2 is unknown.

Ahsoka Season 2 will continue following Ahsoka Tano after her time in The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, picking up with the heroine stranded in a new universe. Season 2 will bring Hayden Christensen back as Anakin Skywalker, and the cast also includes Eman Esfandi, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Lars Mikkelsen, and Rory McCann. Ahsoka Season 2 is expected to be released on Disney+ in 2026.

What To Expect From Hera Syndulla in Ahsoka Season 2

Hera picked up in Ahsoka, right where she left off in Star Wars Rebels, having advanced to a position as a general of the New Republic and her role as the pilot of the Ghost ship. However, she was not part of the team that went to Peridea (a new planet in a galaxy never seen before in Star Wars) to search for Ezra Bridger and Grand Admiral Thrawn.

Although with Senator Leia Organa to get the mission against Morgan Elsbeth underway, the last few episodes of Ahsoka Season 1 did not give Winstead much screentime for her character. That is now confirmed to be different, with Season 2 putting her in the spotlight more prominently.

Most immediately, Ahsoka, Sabine Wren, Ezra Bridger, and more are still stranded on Peridea after the end of Season 1 (when fans also saw Anakin Skywalker's Force Ghost). Hera is sure to be a big part of the effort to get that team back to their home galaxy, which will also come with the challenge of not letting Thrawn, Baylan Skoll, and Shin Hati return with them.