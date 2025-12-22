Hit Netflix Anime With 96% RT Score Gets Major Season 2 Update

This 2025 Netflix anime with a 96% on Rotten Tomatoes received an exciting bit of Season 2 news. Over the years, Netflix has developed quite a stable of excellent anime offerings. In fact, as of this year, more than 50% of Netflix subscribers are watching anime on the platform, with titles such as Naruto, Demon Slayer, and One Piece being among the most popular.

However, one recent hit stood out among the others. The anime adaptation of Capcom's hit Devil May Cry series arrived on the streamer earlier this year, introducing the series' signature over-the-top demon-slaying action to the medium for the first time. This was achieved with great success, as the Devil May Cry anime earned a glowing 96% Tomatometer Score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Thankfully, fans will not have to wait long for more of the acclaimed series. It was confirmed that Season 2 of the Adi Shankar-created anime series is in the works, with a release date set for May 12, 2026. This will mark just over 13 months between seasons, setting an impressive pace for the hit animated series.

Every Major Anime Release Coming to Netflix in 2026

Pokémon Horizons: Season 3—Rising Hope

The Pokémon Company

Since 2024, Netflix has been the official streaming U.S. home of Pokémon's latest animated series, Pokémon Horizons. That will continue in 2026 with the release of Pokémon Horizons: Season 3—Rising Hope.

Due out on January 6, 2026, the latest season of the hit monster-collecting animated series fast-forwards the story one year after the events of Season 2, as heroes Liko and Roy now lead the team of fearless adventurers known as the Rising Volt Tacklers.

The season's primary threat will be a mysterious pink mist that appears to be poisoning Pokémon across the region. Hopefully, Liko, Roy, and their venerable team of monsters can stop the new affliction before it gets too out of hand (read more about Pokémon here).

Dorohedoro Season 2

Netflix

By the time Dorohedoro Season 2 hits Netflix, it will have been nearly six years since the show's first batch of episodes graced the service. The latest chapter in this action-packed anime is scheduled for release sometime in Spring 2026.

Based on the manga of the same name from renowned creator Q Hayashida, Dorohedoro will once again center on Caiman, an amnesiac reptilian-headed humanoid living in the derelict human favela known as Hole.

This crime-laden city is not the happiest place in the world, but Caiman is trying to make it better, hunting down those in power to give everyone lower on the food chain a fighting chance.

Beastars Season 3, Part 2

Netflix

Since 2019, Beastars has been one of Netflix's most celebrated anime on the platform. So, it will be bittersweet to know that Beastars Season 3, Part 2 will be the last batch of episodes released for the series.

Confirmed for a 2026 release, the last part of the Beastars story will close the book on hero Legoshi and the franchise's ever-expanding conflict between carnivores and herbivores.

Season 3, Part 2 will see Legoshi in a unique place. He left school and is living on his own for the first time. Meanwhile, his allies pursue the villainous Melon as the antagonist continues his reign of terror on his fellow animals.

Devil May Cry Season 2

Netflix

Devil May Cry Season 2 will continue the gun-toting story of demon hunter Dante seeking revenge for the death of his family while on the run from a terrorist sect and the U.S. government. Based on the series of action games from Japanese video game giant Capcom, Devil May Cry earned near universal acclaim upon release, with critics applauding its bombastic action and true-to-the-franchise story.