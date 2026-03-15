Disney+'s Top 10 Most Watched TV Shows For Kids, Revealed

Disney+ offers a vast selection of content, including the realms of Marvel and Star Wars, but some of its best-performing content is its children's series. The Disney brand has long been associated with quality, family-friendly TV shows and movies, and that has led to a large assortment of kids options on the company's streaming service.

Based on Circana data (published at Kidscreen), the top family TV shows on Disney+ in the US have been revealed, and some of the top performers may come as a surprise.

Disney+'s Top Kids Shows, Ranked From Least to Most-Watched

Wizards of Waverly Place

Disney

Wizards of Waverly Place has been a fan favorite for almost two decades. The sitcom stars Selena Gomez, David Henrie, and Jake T. Austin as a family of young witches and wizards who attempt to master their powers and navigate the daily struggles of high school and social life.

Interest in Wizards of Waverly Place was recently revived with the sequel Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, which features Henrie's return as Justin, who steps up to mentor the next generation.

SuperKitties

Disney Jr.

The preschool animated series SuperKitties has quickly clawed its way to the top of the charts throughout its three seasons. The show is also linked to a major toy and merchandise line, which pairs with its story of super-powered cats saving their town of Kittydale.

Jessie

Disney

Another favorite from the 2010s, Jessie starred Debby Ryan, Peyton List (before she was known for School Spirits), and the late Cameron Boyce. Ryan played the titular Jessie, who leaves her Texas hometown for New York City and becomes a nanny for the wealthy Ross family. Jessie also spawned its own spin-off show, Bunk'd.

Mickey Mouse Funhouse

Disney Jr.

The House of Mouse wouldn't be where it is today without Mr. Mickey Mouse himself, and the iconic Disney mascot continues to perform on Disney+ with the kids series Mickey Mouse Funhouse.

The animated preschool series, which succeeds Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, features familiar Disney characters including Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy, and Pluto.

Big City Greens

Disney

Disney Channel's Big City Greens has been a hit since its premiere in 2018, and even scored its own animated feature film. The series, created by the Houghton Brothers, follows Bill Green and his children, Cricket and Tilly, who lose their farm and are forced to move to the big city with Bill's mother, Alice.

Big City Greens has featured some notable guest stars over the years, including Danny Trejo, Jenna Ortega, Joe Manganiello, and Dee Bradley Baker.

Puppy Dog Pals

Disney Jr.

The Disney Junior series Puppy Dog Pals has become a hit sensation thanks to its adorable furry friends. The animated series follows puppy brothers, Bingo and Rolly, as they travel the neighborhood whenever their owner, Bob, leaves the house. The show lasted over 100 episodes from 2017-2023.

Phineas and Ferb

Disney

A longtime classic, Phineas and Ferb is only getting more popular since its premiere in 2007, with the animated musical series gaining a movie, video games, and even a live tour. The story follows the two stepbrothers, Phineas and Ferb, as they try to entertain themselves throughout their summer vacation.

The series lay dormant for over a decade before Disney ordered two new seasons of a Phineas and Ferb revival on Disney+, the first of which arrived in 2025.

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse

Disney Jr.

Sitting above its successor, Mickey Mouse Funhouse, is the original animated hit, Mickey Mouse Clubhouse. The classic animated series spanned 125 episodes over 10 years, following the adventures of Mickey Mouse and his pals. The series's all-time popularity led to a continuation, Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ in 2025, which boosted the popularity of the original show once more.

Spidey and His Amazing Friends

Disney

Marvel Studios has typically aimed for an older audience, but Disney's purchase of Marvel led to a new wave of animated superhero stories with Marvel characters on Disney+, including Spidey and His Amazing Friends.

The animated preschool show features a trio of Spider-friends, including Peter Parker, Gwen Stacey, and Miles Morales as they protect their city from classic Spider-Man villains like Rhino, Green Goblin, and Doc Ock. Spidey and His Amazing Friends was so popular that it led to an Iron Man spin-off in the same style, titled Iron Man and His Awesome Friends.

Bluey

Disney

It shouldn't come as any surprise that Bluey is the most-watched children's show on Disney+. The Australian animated series about a Blue Heeler puppy and her family has become a worldwide sensation, particularly since it began streaming on Disney+.

Bluey has become a hit with both adults and children, thanks to its charming stories and characters, as well as its digestible episode length (which fans are clamoring for more of).

Bluey is gearing up to release a full animated movie in 2027, but that break in episodes hasn't slowed down its viewership on streaming.