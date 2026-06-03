Star Wars Announces Historic Release for 7th Chapter of The MandoVerse

The MandoVerse's next Disney+ series release window was officially announced, and it will be a historic one, breaking a frustrating record. Charted by Iron Man director Jon Favreau and The Clone Wars creator Dave Filoni, the MandoVerse is an interconnected Star Wars story spanning multiple series (and now a movie) in the gap between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens. Having launched with The Mandalorian in 2019, it has since spawned spin-offs in The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka, and Skeleton Crew, which vary in their level of connectivity.

At Disney's 2026 Upfronts presentation, Lucasfilm Ahsoka Season 2 received an updated premiere window of Early 2027. The iconic Jedi's second season will mark the seventh Disney+ chapter in the MandoVerse (eight when including this summer's The Mandalorian & Grogu movie), and its new release window confirms that it will break a major record for the multi-series saga.

Even if Ahsoka Season 2 was to launch on Disney+ on January 1, 2027 (which it almost certainly won't), it will have been 760 days since the premiere of the MandoVerse's last Disney+ show, Skeleton Crew. That massively exceeds the previous record gap between MandoVerse series premieres of 468 days, which fell between Ahsoka Season 1 and Skeleton Crew:

The Mandalorian Season 1

Season 1 The Mandalorian Season 2 (353 days later

Season 2 (353 days later The Book of Boba Fett (425 days later

(425 days later The Mandalorian Season 3 (427 days later)

Season 3 (427 days later) Ahsoka Season 1 (174 days later)

Season 1 (174 days later) Skeleton Crew (468 days later)

Ahsoka Season 2 (over 760 days)

The Mandalorian & Grogu just recently broke a separate record of its own, with 493 days coming between Skeleton Crew's January 2025 finale and the Star Wars blockbuster's theatrical debut on May 22 this year, marking the longest wait yet for new MandoVerse content since the connected tale began in November 2019.

Why The MandoVerse's Future Isn't So Bright

The MandoVerse's future hangs in the balance of two projects in two mediums: The Mandalorian & Grogu on the big screen and Ahsoka Season 2 on Disney+. Having taken a break after Skeleton Crew, the performance of these vastly different projects will dictate how the Star Wars saga moves forward.

Lucasfilm has been planning to culminate the MandoVerse in a movie directed by Dave Filoni and reportedly based on Heir to the Empire as heroes from multiple shows collide to face Grand Admiral Thrawn. However, a recent report stated that, if The Mandalorian & Grogu flops, that movie could become a limited series.

Lucasfilm

It's too soon to declare the MandoVerse's first theatrical chapter a win or loss, although it opened the lowest yet for a Disney Star Wars movie at $163 million worldwide, toppling Solo's record. That said, given its reportedly lower budget of $165 million, it may be enough to keep the MandoVerse in theaters.

For now, Lucasfilm has announced no MandoVerse releases beyond Ahsoka's next run, and the chances of Season 3 happening seem rather slim. As the Disney+ season will prominently feature Thrawn, it may be directly setting up Heir to the Empire, be it as a movie or limited series, as the next story to come.

Lucasfilm

Many hope to see Heir to the Empire adapted as an Avengers-level epic, with characters from The Mandalorian, Rebels, Ahsoka, The Book of Boba Fett, and Skeleton Crew coming together to defeat Thrawn's Imperial remnants.

Lucasfilm could conclude these characters' stories in the crossover or use it to launch a whole new era for them. Naturally, that also leaves a real chance for the likes of Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka Tano or Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin to be killed off in grand, devastating fashion, making the ultimately sacrifice for the galaxy.

Lucasfilm

But first, Ahsoka Season 2 is likely under a year away now if Lucasfilm fulfills its promise of an Early 2027 release date. The eight-episode series ought to leave a far clearer impression of what comes next in the MandoVerse, especially depending on where it leaves Thrawn and his Imperial remnants.

The show has plenty of its own heavy lifting to do, outside its greater ramifications for the MandoVerse, such as explaining the Mortis Gods mystery brewing on Peridea and getting Ahsoka and Sabine back to the main galaxy.

Lucasfilm

Of course, Filoni's schedule just got a lot busier, as he was recently promoted to Lucasfilm President, while also working creatively on projects like Ahsoka. If Filoni still intends to helm the MandoVerse's culminating chapter, his commitments to the wider galaxy far, far away may hold up its release.

Lucasfilm seems eager to reestablish Star Wars as an annual theatrical franchise after unleashing The Mandalorian & Grogu and Starfighter in back-to-back May releases. There is currently no sign of which of the many upcoming Star Wars movies will claim 2028, and the MandoVerse's finale has a real shot at that honor.