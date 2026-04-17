Ahsoka Season 2 Officially Breaks a 7-Year Star Wars Release Rule

Ahsoka Season 2's upcoming release is confirmed to break a seven-year Star Wars TV rule. Despite the long wait, the hype for Ahsoka Season 2 is still high, mainly because it is expected to resolve the Season 1 cliffhanger of Ahsoka and Sabine Wren being stuck on Peridea. Ahsoka's sophomore run is still slated to premiere in 2026 on Disney+, but the extended wait has already broken a major record that could be frustrating for fans.

Whenever its release date will be, Ahsoka Season 2 will officially have the longest gap between the series and a prior MandoVerse project. As of writing, it has been 473 days since Star Wars: Skeleton Crew premiered on December 2, 2024, and it will only grow bigger when Season 2 drops later this year.

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As a result, Ahsoka Season 2 is set to break a seven-year Star Wars TV rule, indicating a pivotal shift in how Lucasfilm is pacing the interconnected small screen world of Star Wars on Disney+.

For reference, the previous gaps between other MandoVerse projects usually range from 170 to 460 days. The Mandalorian Season 2 was released 353 days after Season 1 premiered.

Meanwhile, The Book of Boba Fett was released 425 days later after The Mandalorian Season 2 premiered while Season 3 was launched 427 days later after Boba Fett.

There was a slight gap between The Mandalorian Season 3 and Ahsoka Season 1 at only 174 days. However, a long wait occured after it took 468 days for Skeleton Crew to premiere on Disney+ after Ahsoka Season 1.

Ahsoka Season 2 wrapped filming in October 2025, but the crew is still deep in post-production. If the brand-new season drops around August or September, it would still reach the 600-day mark.

Every Future Live-Action MandoVerse Project

Ahsoka Season 2

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Ahsoka has a bright future due to the imminent arrival of Season 2 on Disney+.

The show's return is expected to move some of the MandoVerse's major storylines forward, such as Grand Admiral Thrawn's plan against the New Republic, the potential reunion of the Ghost Crew, and the mystery surrounding Baylan Skoll's quest in unearthing the secrets of the Mortis Gods. All of these stories are expected to carry over into the planned MandoVerse crossover event in the future.

The Mandalorian

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The small screen future of The Mandalorian is still uncertain, mainly because Din Djarin and Grogu are currently slated to head to the big screen in The Mandalorian and Grogu.

The Mandalorian director Jon Favreau confirmed that the upcoming Star Wars project was initially designed as Season 4, but they reworked the story into a film instead. If The Mandalorian and Grogu film soared high in the box office, then it's safe to assume that more big screen entries for the runaway pair are expected to happen, abandoning their return to the small screen.

Obi-Wan Kenobi

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Obi-Wan Kenobi was initially viewed as a limited series, but the overwhelming success of its debut run on Disney+ led fans to wonder if there is a possibility for a Season 2 to be made.

In June 2025, a rumor claimed that an Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2 is in development, but it has been radio silent on Lucasfilm's end which makes fans curious if it is still a go. Despite that, there are endless storytelling possibilities for a potential second season, such as Obi-Wan and Qui-Gon Jinn's mentor-mentee dynamic (with the latter being a Force Ghost), Reva's continued redemption, and further glimpse at the Empire's reign during this point in the timeline.

Skeleton Crew

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Star Wars: Skeleton Crew was a surprise hit for Star Wars because of its unique premise of focusing on kid-friendly adventures and its expansion of the lore surrounding the New Republic.

In an exclusive interview with The Direct in January 2025, Skeleton Crew star Ravi Cabot-Conyers shared a positive update about a possible Season 2, noting, "I would say definitely be hopeful about it. We don't even know yet, so there's really no telling."

At this point, no concrete news has emerged about Skeleton Crew Season 2. If Star Wars decides to continue the story, then a time jump could be in the cards since the kid actors have already aged if a sophomore run drops in the coming years. A storyline involving the true status of Jude Law's Jod Na Nawood could also be addressed in Season 2 while a crossover with other major projects like Ahsoka or The Mandalorian could also happen.