Spider-Man Brand New Day Merch Unveils MCU’s First-Ever Use Of Hulk’s Iconic Nickname

A memorable nickname for the Hulk will finally be used in the MCU in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Spider-Man 4 features a laundry list of massive names from the MCU, including the Hulk in his first appearance in a Spider-Man movie. While the enormous green rage monster has not been seen in live-action since 2021's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, he will be back with a vengeance when Brand New Day hits theaters on July 31.

A new Spider-Man: Brand New Day t-shirt design featured a Hulk nickname that has never been used before in an MCU movie. Shared by @SpiderMan_newz on X, the black T-shirt uses an image of Tom Holland's Spider-Man and Mark Ruffalo's Hulk facing off as if they were competitors in a boxing-style match. Above the phrase "Championship Title," the Hulk is described in the image as "The Gamma Irradiated Jade Giant."

Sony Pictures

Created in 1962, the Hulk has often been called the "Jade Giant" throughout his long run in Marvel Comics, a nickname that references his bold skin tone. While it is still unclear whether this nickname will be used for Mark Ruffalo's Hulk in the movie itself, this is the first time it has been used in the marketing for any Hulk-starring MCU movie.

Sony Pictures

Mark Ruffalo will have his biggest role in an MCU film in Brand New Day since 2019's Avengers: Endgame. His character is also expected to return to his Savage Hulk form during Brand New Day.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be the MCU's first theatrical release of 2026. Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Mark Ruffalo, Jon Bernthal, and Michael Mando, this film will follow Peter Parker as he deals with the effects of Doctor Strange's spell that makes the world forget his existence, all while facing a horde of new villains threatening New York.

Other Merchandise Designs for Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Along with the shirt using the Hulk's classic comic nickname, Sony and Marvel have half a dozen other designs to celebrate Spider-Man 4's release in theaters.

One design returns to the Hulk, this time pitting him against the monstrous Godzilla. This is the cover image from Marvel Comics' Godzilla vs. The Incredible Hulk, released in 2025, also using the Hulk's "Jade Giant" nickname.

Marvel Comics

Another design shows off four of the Spider-Man sequel's biggest characters, with Tom Holland's Spider-Man jumping in the air. Along with Mark Ruffalo's Hulk at the top, two of this movie's various villains are next to him: Tarantula and Boomerang.

Sony Pictures

Spider-Man jumps back into action in another design, crouching down as the Hulk stands behind him with his fists clenched. In the background are outlines of Tarantula and Boomerang, along with one of this movie's main villains, Michael Mando's Scorpion.

Sony Pictures

Using a grey tone, Ruffalo's Savage Hulk returns to the spotlight in the next design. Using the phrase "Spider-Foes" at the top, multiple Brand New Day villains can also be seen behind the Hulk, including Scorpion, Tarantula, and Boomerang.

Sony Pictures

Sony and Marvel feature Ruffalo's Hulk in another shirt design. This time, he is mostly blacked out with green outlining, teasing his evolution into his Savage Hulk form at some point in the story.

Sony Pictures

Finally, a red shirt puts the film's two biggest heroes front and center above and below the title card. With multiple villains outlined in the background, the Hulk roars at the top, while Spider-Man crawls up a wall at the bottom.