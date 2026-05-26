James Gunn Reveals Next DCU Project Releasing After Superman 2: Man of Tomorrow

The DCU's next project after Man of Tomorrow has officially been confirmed. DC Studios is edging closer to starting its second year with Supergirl on June 26, to be followed by Lanterns starting on HBO on August 14 and Clayface hitting theaters on October 23. The 2027 slate for James Gunn's DCU thus far only includes Man of Tomorrow (coming to theaters on July 9) and Creature Commandos Season 2, which just narrowed its release window.

Responding to a fan on Threads who asked what the next DCU project to release after Man of Tomorrow will be, James Gunn revealed that "Creature Commandos Season 2 won't be long after" and teased "more stuff as well shortly after."

Interestingly, Frank Grillo's Rick Flag Sr. is confirmed to appear in both of the DCU's 2027 projects, marking his fourth and fifth appearances so far. With Creature Commandos Season 2 set to be released after the Superman sequel, its events may spin directly out of Flag Sr.'s "big part" in Man of Tomorrow.

As Creature Commandos' sophomore outing previously offered up a 2027 release window, the HBO Max adult animated show is now expected to premiere somewhere between July and December 2027. Perhaps it could land in the August slot that Peacemaker Season 2 grabbed last year and Lanterns did this year.

Sadly, there hasn't been much good news on the live-action TV front lately, indicating that only animation will carry the DCU flag on HBO Max next year. The DCU boss recently promised that there will be "more" than just Creature Commandos coming next year, although exactly what is unclear.

Of course, next year will only offer one DCU movie, Man of Tomorrow, as the other half of Gunn's promise of two live-action movies annually from DC Studios will be fulfilled by The Batman: Part 2 on October 1, 2027. That said, Gunn recently offered a slew of DCU updates and revealed that they have a "good idea" of what the DCU's next movie after his Superman sequel will be.

What Else Is Next For James Gunn's DCU After Man of Tomorrow?

Live-Action TV Shows

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Nexus Point News claimed last year that Jimmy Olsen-led "true crime" show would shoot this Spring alongside Man of Tomorrow. Unfortunately, that doesn't seem to be happening, and the clock is ticking for it to be ready for 2027, so it looks increasingly unlikely that the "crime mystery comedy" won't arrive until 2028.

Recently, James Gunn confirmed that DC Studios' Game of Thrones-esque series is in "extreme development," raising hopes that the Wonder Woman prequel saga will be the next DCU TV show. But as no cast or creatives have been announced, never mind any filming updates, it may not debut until at least 2028.

Animated TV Shows

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Mister Miracle was confirmed earlier this year to be casting its New Gods stars, including Darkseid, while James Gunn has stated that he has read the scripts and seen animatics for the animated Tom King adaptation. The HBO Max series could land before Man of Tomorrow, but if not, it likely won't follow too long after.

Blue Beetle star Xolo Maridueña once stated that they were expecting to deliver the animated sequel show in 2026, although there hasn't been much movement since. Provided the Blue Beetle follow-up is still moving forward, as updates have been scarce, fans can only hope that it isn't awfully far away.

Big-Screen Movies

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More recently, there has been movement on DC Studios' Deathstroke/Bane team-up, as Deadline reported that Peacemaker helmer Greg Mottola is the frontrunner to direct the DCU flick. Even though the movie is still said to be in the "very early days," it makes it a real contender to be the DCU's first 2028 movie.

There's also the matter of the Wonder Woman reboot that Supergirl's Ana Nogueira is in the middle of writing. If it is moving along as smoothly as Supergirl did in DC Studios' early days, the Princess of Themyscira may be next up for a solo reboot in 2028, possibly sharing the year with Paradise Lost.