James Gunn's DCU Answer To 'Game Of Thrones' Is Now Closer Than Ever

The latest update on DC Studios' Game of Thrones replacement show indicates that the DCU HBO series is finally making progress toward its release. George R. R. Martin's Westerosi saga is one of the crown jewels in Warner Bros.' slate, having already delivered eight seasons of the flagship series with two spin-offs, House of the Dragon and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, ongoing. These releases have been sprinkled in HBO and HBO Max's release calendar alongside the latest from DC Studios, but they may soon become one in an upcoming show.

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn took to Threads to answer fans' biggest questions about the DCU slate, including the status of Paradise Lost, a Wonder Woman prequel series in the works for HBO Max that was compared to Game of Thrones upon its original announcement in 2023 for a very good reason.

While Gunn delivered a slew of updates on five upcoming DCU projects, he declared that Paradise Lost is in "extreme development," placing it on a higher pedestal than the likes of Booster Gold, which he merely said is "in development."

Upon announcing Paradise Lost as part of the DCU's Chapter 1 slate, Gunn and Peter Safran were clear that it is a "Game of Thrones-type story" centered around Themyscira and the Amazons. Notably, Safran noted its focus on "political intrigue" in this fantasy-like setting, which is usually a staple of Westeros' tales:

"This is a Game of Thrones-type story about Themyscira/Paradise Island, home of the Amazons and the birthplace of Wonder Woman. This involves all of the darkness, drama and political intrigue behind this society of only women."

Gunn declared Paradise Lost to be an "origin story of how this society of women came about" that explores their politics, laws, and efforts to reach the top:

"It’s an origin story of how this society of women came about. What does it mean? What are their politics like? What are their rules? Who’s in charge? What are the games that they play with each other to get to the top? I think it’s really exciting."

Safran was also clear that Paradise Lost's events "really take place before Diana’s birth," likely shutting the doors on a Wonder Woman cameo. Fans may not be seeing the Amazonian Justice Leaguer in Paradise Lost, but DC Studios is cooking up a Wonder Woman reboot movie from Supergirl screenwriter Ana Nogueira that is expected to introduce her and could connect to the HBO show.

DC Studios has been struggling to get Paradise Lost truly into motion for over three years now, but the promise that it has now reached "extreme development" could signal that it is nearing a green light. That news will come as a shock to many, given that no lead creatives have been confirmed or widely reported.

That said, Nexus Point News once stated that DC Studios was circling The Handmaid's Tale writer Kira Snyder and Bridgerton scribe Janet Lin to lead Paradise Lost, but there have been no updates on their involvement since 2024.

If Paradise Lost keeps up this seemingly newfound momentum, it could begin production at some point next year and come to HBO and HBO Max in 2028. It seems increasingly doubtful that Paradise Lost could be in front of cameras in time to air in 2027, likely leaving the DCU with no live-action shows coming next year.

Why Paradise Lost Sounds So Exciting For DC & Game of Thrones Fans

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As Paradise Lost explores the origins of Themyscira and the years before Diana Prince's birth from Queen Hippolyta, it will presumably become the earliest project in the DCU timeline, thousands of years before the likes of Superman. That offers ample opportunity to deepen DCU lore and tee up Wonder Woman's debut.

DC Studios has all the pieces on the table to recreate Game of Thrones' signature vibe if it leans into the political intrigue from multiple characters' perspectives, combined with some sword-wielding combat and fantasy elements that could stem from the Greek gods who created Themyscria as an Amazonian paradise.

The series has the potential to land especially well in the female demographic (which can often be a struggle for superhero productions) due to its unique exploration of the powerful Amazonian women, from warriors to politicians. It seems likely that Wonder Woman's mother, the Amazonian queen Hippolyta, will serve as Paradise Lost's main character, perhaps heading up an all-female cast.

It seems that Warner Bros. is looking to put a DC spin on some of its most successful HBO originals, with Lanterns similarly taking its cues from True Detective, while The Penguin has clear notes on The Sopranos. Doing so ought to both give HBO Max's DC TV shows a prestigious feeling and draw in audiences who may now usually tune in for a superhero affair or Wonder Woman prequel.