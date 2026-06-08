DC Studios Announces Season 2 Renewal of Its Least-Watched Show

DC Studios has officially greenlit a Season 2 of the most under-the-radar series in its growing media universe. The announcement comes as James Gunn enters his second year of building the new DC Universe, a slate that has already seen the debut of the animated series Creature Commandos, Superman's return to the big screen, and Peacemaker Season 2 on HBO Max. With even more films and shows coming soon this year, the latest Season 2 renewal is a surprise addition.

As announced by host Coy Jandreau, DC Studios Showcase: The Official Podcast is coming back for Season 2, releasing its first episode on May 29.

In DC Studios' slate of shows, as this podcast is a series available on HBO Max, it does not stand out in viewership. Compared to its other recent DC series, like The Penguin or Peacemaker Season 2, this supplementary podcast doesn't put up the same type of viewing numbers.

While it's an imperfect metric, John Cena's Peacemaker Season 2 was the first show in DC history to reach the HBO Max Top 10 back in November 2025.

This is not to say that DC Studios Showcase hasn't been unsuccessful; its June 20, 2025, interview featuring DC Studios co-CEO and Superman director James Gunn brought in over 190,000 views on YouTube alone.

Even with its success on the HBO Max app, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and more, it's safe to say it's the least-watched show under DC Studios. Its goal, not as a canonical piece of DCU fiction, is to add to the conversation around Gunn's new universe and give fans an added reason to stay engaged with the latest movie in the series.

DC Studios Showcase: The Official Podcast offers fans a look at unprecedented access to the DC Studios talent and conversation. Hosted by Jandreau, Frankey Smith, and Tyler Coates, Season 1 of the series featured interviews with David Corenswet, Nicholas Hoult, and many more Superman and DCU favorites.

Season 2 is expected to include interviews and commentary on the upcoming 2026 DCU projects: Supergirl, Lanterns, and Clayface, which Gunn previously confirmed on the podcast its "it's most likely rated R."

In the spirit of renewals, there's a wide-ranging slate of DC shows that have already been released, some with promising Season 2 prospects, and others still trying to get a first season off the ground.

DC Studios' Expanded TV Show Slate

Creature Commandos

DC Studios

Creature Commandos launched Gunn's DCU in December 2024 and quickly earned its place as a fan favorite. A second season is officially on the way, with Gunn confirming on Instagram that "CC and more" is coming in 2027.

The slow turnaround may disappoint some fans eager for more, but with the DCU's 2026 slate already packed, 2027 gives the creative team room to do it right.

The Penguin

HBO Max

The Penguin was originally conceived as a limited series, but its success made a second season seem possible, at least to fans.

DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran noted there are "a lot of moving pieces," with Colin Farrell's own interest being the most important factor.

Farrell has said he'd return for a compelling story, and fans have gotten more hope since a Penguin Season 2 listing appeared in the Writers Guild of America directory, with Lauren LeFranc set to return as showrunner.

Still, an official greenlight hasn't come, and Farrell's immediate future in the role is tied to The Batman: Part 2, currently in production, where he'll reprise Oz Cobb.

Krypto Saves the Day!

HBO Max

DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation have already confirmed a second season of Krypto Saves the Day! It is in the works, with Gunn expected to return as executive producer.

The show remains in production, which makes sense given Krypto's growing profile across the DCU. With the Super-Dog set to appear in Supergirl as well, the studio has every reason to keep him front and center on kids' DC entertainment.

Lanterns

DC Studios

Lanterns, coming to HBO Max on August 16, focuses on Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) and John Stewart (Aaron Pierre), and while it hasn't aired yet, its future beyond Season 1 is already looking uncertain.

Pierre's John Stewart is set to carry over into Man of Tomorrow, meaning the character will live on regardless, but there's currently no indication that a second season of Lanterns itself is being planned.

My Adventures with Superman Season 3

HBO Max

My Adventures with Superman has quietly built one of the most beloved DC animated series in years, and Season 3 is almost here.

The new batch of episodes drops on HBO Max on June 14, bringing back Jack Quaid and Alice Lee as Clark Kent and Lois Lane. Whether a fourth season follows will likely depend on how Season 3 performs, but the show has earned the benefit of the doubt at this point.

DC Crime

DC Studios

Skyler Gisondo's scene-stealing turn in Superman was enough for DC Studios to fast-track a spinoff built around The Daily Planet's Jimmy Olsen.

American Vandal creators Dan Perrault and Tony Yacenda are writing and showrunning, bringing their crime-mystery-comedy sensibilities to the superhero genre in a mockumentary format. Perrault confirmed to The Direct that the title hasn't been locked yet, with the team still weighing options as recently as early 2026.

The series is still in the early stages, putting a 2027 debut in a plausible but not guaranteed range, particularly with Man of Tomorrow also arriving that year.

Mister Miracle

DC Comics

Mister Miracle follows Scott Free, a man raised by Darkseid on Apokolips who escapes to Earth, all while navigating a war between Apokolips and New Genesis and Darkseid's pursuit of the Anti-Life Equation. Gunn surprisingly confirmed it exists within the main DCU continuity, not as an Elseworlds project.

The series is currently in active development, with a 2027 release window considered a realistic target, but nothing yet has been officially released online.

Blue Beetle

Warner Bros.

Xolo Maridueña is one of the DCEU-era actors making it into the new DCU without a recast, returning as Jaime Reyes in a canon animated series.

Maridueña had originally hoped for a 2026 release, but 2027 now appears to be the more realistic, with little known about what the focus on the canonical series will be.

Paradise Lost

DC Comics

Paradise Lost is one of the more mysterious projects in the current DCU pipeline, but Gunn gave a meaningful update in April when he described it as being in "extreme development" on Threads.

Given Gunn's language around it, this one appears to be moving faster than its quiet profile might suggest. Whether it lands in 2027 or slips into 2028 remains to be seen, but Gunn's recent update is about as encouraging a status update as a project can get, especially compared to other lost DCU Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters projects.

Waller

HBO Max

Waller has been one of the DCU's most uncertain projects since the 2023 Hollywood strikes disrupted its momentum. Viola Davis's Amanda Waller has been a constant DC films and series, dating back to 2016's Suicide Squad.

Gunn has reassured fans that the project is still happening, but has acknowledged it isn't moving as quickly as other titles on the slate. With no release window announced and no production updates in some time, Waller sits in a holding pattern.