James Gunn confirmed the next five movies and shows arriving in his DCU slate, including a cryptic HBO series tease. Under a year in, DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran are already three projects deep in the rebooted DCU slate. The adult animated series Creature Commandos premiered on HBO Max in December 2024 and has already been renewed for Season 2. Superman made waves and earned acclaim in theaters in July, and Peacemaker Season 2 is about to wrap up.

James Gunn recently spoke with the Crew Call podcast and was asked what movies and shows fans can expect to see from the DCU after Clayface. In response, the DC Studios co-CEO hinted at a TV project he "adore[s]" that is set to follow, alongside the already-announced Man of Thomorrow:

Q: "After Clayface, what's the most immediate project we can see from DC Studios? Is it Paradise Lost? Is it Booster Gold? What's the next thing in the train that you think will be prepped?" Gunn: "Well, there's two. There's one TV project which I adore, which is... I have to call HBO and see where we are on it..."

As the interviewer pondered whether Paradise Lost or Booster Gold may be the mystery show in question, the DCU boss answered with a cryptic, "We'll see:"

Q: "Booster Gold, Paradise Lost, okay... (laughs)" Gunn: "We'll see... So, and then, it's my movie, [Man of Tomorrow]. So, I'm done with the treatment."

Whatever this mystery HBO Max series may be (and there are a couple of likely candidates), it joins four other projects next up for DC Studios after the Peacemaker Season 2 finale premieres on Thursday, October 9.

The DCU's Next 5 Movies & Shows After Peacemaker Season 2 (Confirmed)

Supergirl - June 26, 2026

DC Studios

Arriving just one year after the DCU's first movie, Superman, focus will shift to another Kryptonian in June 2026's Supergirl, an adaptation of the Woman of Tomorrow comic storyline that Tom King wrote.

Production has already wrapped up on Supergirl, marking the proper debut for Milly Alcock's Girl of Steel after her drunken cameo in Superman. She will be joined on her intergalactic sci-fi adventure by Krypto and the young Ruthye.

Directed by Cruella's Craig Gillespie and written by Ana Nogueira, the Woman of Tomorrow adaptation will take Kara Zor-El to the cosmos as she faces off with Jason Momoa's Lobo and Matthias Schoenaerts' Krem of the Yellow Hills.

Lanterns - Early 2026

DC Studios

Fans will be waiting until early 2026 for the DCU's next HBO series in the much-anticipated Lanterns, which will introduce Aaron Pierre's John Stewart and Kyle Chandler's Hal Jordan and bring back Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner.

HBO's eight-episode Green Lantern show will see its heroes "drawn into a dark, Earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland," according to the series' official logline.

Lanterns Season 1 was in production from February to July 2025, with the first on-screen look at the DCU's John Stewart already public as fans await a trailer.

Clayface - September 11, 2026

DC

DC Studios will take its first big risk on September 11, 2026, with Clayface. Although it wasn't part of the original DCU slate, it is moving forward thanks to a supposedly excellent script from Mike Flanagan starring the shape-shifting Batman villain.

Clayface production is well underway in the U.K. under director James Watkins, as a unique body horror created a low $40 million budget starring Tom Rhys Harries.

2026 will mark the true test for DCU, as Supergirl, Lanterns, and Clayface are the reboot's first projects not to be written or directed by Gunn, who will instead oversee as DC Studios co-CEO (akin to Kevin Feige at Marvel Studios).

Untitled DC Television series - TBD

DC Studios

While revealing the six DCU projects that are furthest into development (which also includes The Brave and the Bold, Wonder Woman, Booster Gold, and Paradise Lost), Gunn hinted that "nobody knows about" this mystery TV series.

That would seem to rule out not only Booster Gold and Paradise Lost as this mystery project but also the Mister Miracle and Blue Beetle animated series (which is reportedly eyeing a 2026 premiere ahead of its official announcement).

That said, the Blue Beetle sequel series hasn't been acknowledged by DC Studios and only reported by the trades. As such, the animated epic could still be what Gunn is referring to and may even be teased in Peacemaker Season 2's finale, given rumors that Blue Beetle may make a cameo in the upcoming episode.

Man of Tomorrow - July 9, 2027

DC

Finally, Man of Tomorrow looks to be fast-tracked at DC Studios to begin production under James Gunn in April 2026 before hitting theaters on July 9, 2027, continuing the story that started in Superman.

The DCU director all but confirmed the villain for his Superman sequel, which will unite David Corenswet's Man of Steel and Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor.

While some speculated Gunn was rushing the project after Superman's success, Man of Tomorrow seems to have been in his DCU plans all along, as Peacemaker Season 2 will officially lead into the 2027 blockbuster.