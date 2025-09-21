DC fans got their first on-screen glimpse of Aaron Pierre as the Green Lantern John Stewart, and the reaction is already buzzing with excitement. The upcoming HBO Max series Lanterns recently wrapped filming, reportedly shot in 2025 from February through June before moving into post-production. Now, anticipation is building as the series edges closer to introducing Pierre's take on the iconic hero.

The first on-screen screenshot from Lanterns surfaced online, giving fans an exciting behind-the-scenes glimpse at the DC series. The image, captured from a monitor on set, shows Aaron Pierre as John Stewart alongside Kelly Macdonald as Sheriff Kerry, who is rumored to be a potential love interest for Kyle Chandler's Hal Jordan.

While not an official release, the shot marks the first real look at the show's characters on-screen, teasing how the grounded Earth setting will connect with the cosmic world of the Green Lantern Corps.

Looking closer, John Stewart is in street clothes, similar to what was shown in his and Hal Jordan's first look back in February 2025.

Sheriff Kerry, of course, appears to be in uniform, potentially questioning John. Perhaps this is more of a collaborative conversation at the local police precinct.

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn described the show as "basically John Stewart's story," making it the first time the character takes the lead in a live-action DC project.

The HBO series, created by Ozark's Chris Mundy, follows Stewart and Jordan as they investigate a string of strange murders in America's heartland. This could lead to some interesting jurisdiction between local police, like Kerry, and an intergalactic peacekeeping agency.

Rounding out the stacked ensemble, Lanterns features Nathan Fillion reprising his role as Guy Gardner, Ulrich Thomsen stepping in as the villainous Sinestro, and Laura Linney in a mysterious, undisclosed role. The cast also includes Garret Dillahunt, Poorna Jagannathan, Nicole Ari Parker, Jason Ritter, Sherman Augustus, Paul Ben-Victor, and Chris Coy.

While this new image is an exciting glimpse on screen, it doesn't present much in terms of when the project could be released. Lanterns is confirmed to begin streaming on HBO Max in 2026, but whether that's before or after DC Studios' Supergirl film, which will release on June 26, 2026, remains unclear.

When Will the Lanterns Trailer Release?

DC and Green Lantern fans may have to wait several more months before seeing a proper trailer for HBO's Lanterns.

The earliest opportunity could come right after Peacemaker Season 2 wraps. Its finale airs on October 9, 2025, the same day New York Comic-Con (NYCC) kicks off.

At NYCC 2024, Gunn delivered a major DCU update, showing off the trailer for Creature Commandos and teasing several future projects, including Lanterns, which is now one year closer.

If Gunn returns to NYCC 2025, it would give DC Studios the perfect stage to drop a teaser. But if the marketing rollout starts later, the first full trailer might not arrive until sometime in 2026, closer to the show's premiere.