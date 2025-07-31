Lanterns Villain Teases DCU Return After Green Lantern HBO Series

The star behind one of Lanterns' primary villains already teased his DCU return after the super-powered HBO series. Next year's Lanterns will introduce audiences to the DCU take on Hal Jordan and John Stewart, two members of the Green Lantern Corps tasked with protecting the people of Earth. As a part of this star-faring journey, audiences will also come across the villainous Sinestro (played by Danish actor Ulrich Thomsen).

Thomsen's evil Lantern will be just one of several big bads appearing in the HBO series. In the comics, Sinestro is one of the Green Lantern's longest-running antagonists, but there was no guarantee that would also be the case in James Gunn's new DCU; however, recent comments from the character's new actor seem to indicate he is only just getting started.

Sinestro actor Ulrich Thomsen turned some heads with a recent Instagram post celebrating the end of Lanterns filming.

Instagram

While it is newsworthy to know that Thomsen has finished filming the new HBO series, what is more interesting is how he finished the new post, saying goodbye to the series. In the caption of the new wrap image, Thomsen opened with, "Bye for now," when talking about his DCU villain:

"Bye for now Sinestro - I’ll keep one side for later. Hope to see you again."

This seems to indicate that Thomsen already has some idea that he will return as the iconic comic book villain, meaning his DCU Sinestro may be here to stay.

Lanterns is set to debut on HBO and HBO Max. The new series will star Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre as Hal Jordan and John Stewart, a pair of Green Lanterns wrapped up in a True Detective-esque criminal investigation in the American heartland. Thomsen joins the series as one of its primary villains, Sinestro, making up the show's rogues' gallery along with Garret Dillahunt's William Macon.

What Does Sinestro's DCU Future Hold?

DC Comics

No further Sinestro appearances beyond Lanterns have been confirmed for the DCU's upcoming slate, but that does not mean Ulrich Thomsen does not know if/when the character will be back in the new on-screen universe.

Given the magnitude of the Lanterns villain in the greater DC canon, it would make sense that the new HBO series is just the beginning for the evil character. Sinestro is to Green Lantern what Lex Luthor is to Superman and Joker is to Batman.

He and one of Earth's Lanterns (whether it be Hal Jordan, John Stewart, or even someone like Kyle Rayner) will forever be intertwined in a constant back-and-forth, and the DCU looks like it will be no different.

Sinestro could return to whatever the DCU has planned for its Justice League project, potentially joining Lex Luthor's Legion of Doom.

Or, perhaps, he is just a secondary villain in the first season of Lanterns and returns in a potential Season 2 as the primary big bad.

For now, though, fans will have to wait until the Green Lantern-focused HBO series hits the network next year to see what Ulrich Thomsen is up to.