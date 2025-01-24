HBO’s Lanterns television series just cast its iconic big bad.
Ulrich Thomsen To Play Sinestro
As reported by Deadline, actor Ulrich Thomsen has been cast as the villainous, power-ring-wielding Sinestro in Lanterns, set to arrive on HBO sometime in 2026.
After Nicholas Hoult makes his debut as Lex Luthor in July’s Superman, Thomsen’s Sinestro will be the next biggest bad in James Gunn and Peter Safran’s DCU.
Fans will know Thomsen from his work in NBC's The Blacklist, Starz's Counterpart, and HBO's The Young Pope.
This story is developing. Check back for more updates later.
