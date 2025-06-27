5 DC Villains That Should Get the Clayface Treatment in the DCU

James Gunn's DC Universe looks to do things differently from its competitor, the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One way it's doing this is by handing a solo movie to a villain right out of the gate. Clayface, which hits theaters on September 11, 2026, will explore the origins of the shapeshifting character, but he's not the only DC bad guy who has what it takes to lead a solo project.

DC Comics is full of interesting villains, and many of them have either never made it on the big screen or didn't get a fair chance to make an impact once they did. In any case, Gunn and co. shouldn't overlook a few of DC's more notable evildoers the next time they have the itch to greenlight a project about a morally dubious character.

5 DC Villains That Should Headline Their Own DCU Movies

Two-Face

Harvey Dent's story is tragic because all he wants to do is rid Gotham of the corruption that's tearing it apart. The attorney ends up becoming the very thing he swore to destroy, though, turning into the villain Two-Face after being on the wrong end of an acid attack.

Two-Face's obsession with chance and his tragic backstory make him the perfect candidate for a movie. He can spend the whole runtime hunting down the men responsible for his terrifying appearance, acting as a twisted vigilante before fully turning to a life of crime.

Fleshing out Two-Face's character will do wonders for him when he eventually goes up against Batman on the big screen, as the Caped Crusader's projects won't have to rush through the villain's origin like The Dark Knight did.

Captain Cold

It's hard to believe that a ridiculous villain like Captain Cold has one of the saddest backstories in comics, but it's true. Leonard Snart's father abuses him, and the only place he can seek comfort is his grandfather's home.

Once his grandfather passes away, Snart refuses to go back to living with his father, which leads him to a life of crime. The Flash doesn't make things easy, though, so the villain creates a weapon that can stop the hero in his tracks.

The story behind Snart's choice to put on the fluffy coat is so engaging that it's practically begging to become a movie. The character's time in the Arrowverse covers some of it, but the CW doesn't have the resources or platform of the DCU (read more about one actor who would be a perfect fit for the Captain Cold role).

Sinestro

While the Green Lantern Corps is about to make its debut in HBO Max's Lanterns, the focus will be on its heroes, John Stewart and Hal Jordan. Sinestro is also part of the cast, played by Ulrich Thomsen, but he's much more than a streaming show villain.

A former member of the Green Lantern Corps, Sinestro doesn't agree with his bosses' methods and does things his own way. His insubordination forces the Guardians of the Universe to banish him, and he vows revenge, starting another group that gets its power from magical rings, the Sinestro Corps.

Lanterns is sure to cover a fair bit of Sinestro's story, but he'll already be a bad guy by the time the show kicks off. Traveling back in time to show why he broke his oath will help the character become a more sympathetic figure in the DCU.

Black Mask

Todd Phillips' Joker movies find a way to make Arthur Fleck an important part of Bruce Wayne's childhood, but there's another villain who was there the whole time. Roman Sionis is the child of a couple of Gotham elites who are friends with Martha and Thomas Wayne.

Sionis didn't have a great childhood and grew up resenting his parents and anyone they associated with. He dons a black skull mask and becomes a successful crime lord who doesn't take flak from anyone.

While Black Mask already has two live-action appearances, the villain still has untapped potential that a talented filmmaker could exploit.

Toyman

In his early days, Winslow Schott, aka Toyman, was a small-time villain who occasionally caused problems for Superman. He eventually saw the error of his ways and turned over a new leaf, even helping the Man of Steel take down the next Toyman.

A misunderstanding made Toyman turn his back on his friend, though, and he became a much bigger threat. He even unleashed a robot version of himself that didn't think twice about taking a life.

One way the DCU could integrate Toyman is by having him be a Superman fanboy who gets slighted by the Man of Steel. After that, his solo project could see his happy-go-lucky nature make way for something far more sinister.