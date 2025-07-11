After Guy Gardner, These 7 Green Lanterns Deserve a Shot in the DCU

After years of being left by the wayside, Green Lantern fans are finally getting their due in the DCU, with several iconic comic book team members already confirmed for the franchise. However, several members of the Corps outside the usual Guy Gardner or Hal Jordan deserve a shot in James Gunn's new interconnected comic book universe as well.

Thus far, a handful of current (or former Lanterns have been confirmed for the DCU, including Hal Jordan, Guy Gardner, John Stewart, and the dastardly Sinestro. The character ring-weilding hero is even being given his own DC TV series in the upcoming Lanterns HBO show. Fans of the long-running comic character know, though, that the world of Green Lantern goes far beyond this handful of heroes, with hundreds of characters heeding the ring's call in DC Comics.

Audiences will get their first taste of Green Lantern in the upcoming Superman film (due out on Friday, July 11), as Nathan Fillion brings Guy Gardner to life in the new DC reboot. Fillion's Green Lantern character will return to the screen in several places over the next few months: Peacemaker Season 2 in late August and Lanterns sometime next year.

7 Green Lanterns Who Deserve To Be in the DCU

Kilowog

Heading into the DCU, it feels like Kilowog's franchise debut is not a matter of if but when. The character is one of the most beloved Green Lanterns in DC Comics lore, being a hulking alien Bolovaxian who often interacts with the Lanterns of Earth.

Kilowog's DCU debut has this air of inevitability because of how crucial the character is to the Green Lantern Corps. He is the primary drill sergeant within the intergalactic peace-keeping force, meaning if a new member of the Lantern team is introduced, they will almost surely have to cross paths with Kilowog.

Soranik Natu

Soranik Natu is another alien Green Lantern who feels ready-made for the DCU. The character is a former member of the Corps in the comics who actually flips on the Green Lantern way, eventually becoming a major villain to the ring-wielding band of heroes.

Seeing as Soranik's father, Sinestro, has already been confirmed for James Gunn's new on-screen universe (announced to be a part of the upcoming Lanterns series), the young Korugaran/Ungaran hybrid could be a natural fit for the franchise.

Alan Scott

While fans typically remember John Stewart of Hal Jordan as the primary Earth-based Green Lantern hero, Alan Scott originated the idea of a human hearing the Ring's call. Scott has a slightly different origin from most other Lanterns. Instead of receiving his power from the Guardians of the Universe, he gets it from Starheart (a mysterious experimental weapon).

At this point, the DCU does not lack any Earth-based Lanterns, but an elderly Alan Scott could provide an excellent bit of set dressing, showing the history of the moniker in the super-powered universe to fans at home.

Ch'p

Ch'p is one of the weirder Green Lantern characters, but that is what makes him great. Hailing from the animal-dominated H'lven, he resembles an anthropomorphic chipmunk chosen as his planet's protector by the Green Lantern Corps.

With the likes of Weasel and Rocket Raccoon, Gunn has proven that he can introduce an otherworldly animal character and make audiences fall in love with them. So, why not do it again with Ch'p?

Sodam Yat

Sodam Yat is a firecracker of a comic book character that could prove fun on the big or small screen, should Gunn and company look his way. Selected as the Lantern from Sector 1760, Sodam is a Daxamite, an alien species with essentially the powers of a Kryptonian.

That means he has the heat vision, super strength, and near-impenetrable skin of Superman and the epic construct-crafting abilities of a Green Lantern. This unique mix of abilities would make him an exciting prospect within the DCU.

Jessica Cruz

With several other Earth-based Green Lanterns already ready for DCU prime time, why not include another with Jessica Cruz? Jessica is yet another human to take on the Green Lantern mantle; however, she differs in some key ways.

Unlike the confident and charismatic humans who have worn a Lantern Ring before her, Jessica is riddled with anxiety and never actually willingly accepts the Ring's offer. Instead, the Earth-3 Lantern is taken over by the ring, with it taking complete control of her body, before she eventually overcame its power and took control for herself.

Kyle Rayner

Kyle Rayner is another unique member of the Lantern Corps who originally hails from Earth. In the comics, the character takes on the Lantern moniker after the Corps has been entirely destroyed, technically serving as the last Lantern in the known universe. He alone, then, attempts to reform the peace-keeping regime and bring the Lantern's light back to prevalence across the cosmos.

While Kyle Rayner likely would not be introduced in the DCU for some time, as there are many other Lanterns still working in this new DC Universe, down the line, he could serve as an exciting pivot point for the character after some calamitous event left the franchise without a Lantern to hang its hat on.