There are new casting rumors that make it sound like the upcoming HBO Max series Lanterns might have found a perfect replacement for Blake Lively. The casting choice also makes it sound like the character could end up bringing another classic DC Comics hero into the movie.

In an exclusive casting leak by Jeff Sneider, the insider revealed that three-time Oscar nominated actor Laura Linney has signed on for a role in the Lanterns TV series. She joins a cast that already includes Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre.

Lanterns is a DCU series that follows the Green Lantern Corps, and it will bring two members of the intergalactic police unit to the forefront with Hal Jordan (Chandler) and John Stewart (Pierre). Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion), who makes his debut in Superman this summer, will also appear in the movie, but in what appears to be a minor role.

Lanterns premieres on HBO Max in early 2026. The series is currently filming, and it will be the first solo project for the Green Lantern character since 2011's Ryan Reynolds-led movie. The series stars Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan, Aaron Pierre as John Stewart, Kelly Macdonald as Kerry, Garret Dillahunt as William Macon, and Jason Ritter as Billy Macon.

Could Laura Linney Play Carol Ferris in Lanterns?

While there is no word on who Laura Linney plays, there is an idea that she could take on the role of Hal Jordan's long-time love interest Carol Danvers, a character Blake Lively portrayed in the Ryan Reynolds big-screen Green Lantern movie.

While Linney's character name remains unknown, she is 61, which is close to the same age as Kyle Chandler, 59. In everything from DC Comics to the movie and cartoons, Carol Ferris is Hal Jordan's love interest. With the DCU casting a 59-year-old Hal Jordan, he might have been working as a Green Lantern for a long time. The DCU already revealed that Superman isn't a new hero thanks to the Superman toys shown in the trailer, so that makes sense.

If Jordan has been a Green Lantern for a long time, this means that Carol Ferris has likely already dated him and that brings up another interesting question. If there have already been three Green Lanterns on Earth (there has been no mention of Kyle Rayner), could Carol be a pre-existing hero as well in the series?

Carol Ferris Is Star Sapphire in DC Comics

In DC Comics, Carol Ferris is Star Sapphire. Much like the Green Lantern Corps, the Star Sapphires are another one of the seven corps (Sinestro, played by Ulrich Thomsen, is part of the Sinestro Corps, a third of the seven). While most of the Star Sapphires (which are all warrior women) are villains, Carol is a hero.

The HBO Max series could add Star Sapphire to show the depth of the various corps, although the first season of Lanterns won't want to add too much to the series for newcomers. Of course, there is also a chance that Carol Ferris might never become Star Sapphire in the DCU and she could just be human Carol in the series. Ultimately, though, Laura Linney could play a very different character altogether.

This is also possible because there was an early rumor after James Gunn teased Zoe Saldana that she could leave her role as Gamora in the MCU for a new superhero in the DCU. At 46, she also fits into the age range needed for Carol in the DCU. However, there is no way that Lanterns signs someone like Laura Linney without having a big role planned for the actress. Replacing Blake Lively as Carol Ferris is a perfect choice.