DC Studios' upcoming Green Lantern series, Lanterns, now has over a dozen cast members reportedly in place to help tell the story in its 2026 debut. Coming as the first Green Lantern-centric project from any DC Universe in well over a decade, anticipation is building to see the Green Lantern Corps in action on the small screen once again.

DC Studios reportedly cast Laura Linney for an undisclosed role in the upcoming Lanterns show on HBO Max. The three-time Oscar nominee and four-time Emmy winner will now embark on her first comic book project with DC Studios, with the rest of the Lanterns cast slowly coming together alongside her.

Laura Linney

Initially reported on The Hot Mic podcast, Linney's role in Lanterns has not been revealed yet. She is now the 13th actor cast in DC Studios' upcoming streaming series. Linney is best known for her work in The Big C, Savages, and Kinsey.

Behind characters like John Stewart and Hal Jordan, Lanterns will be the first live-action Green Lantern-based project since 2011's widely-panned Green Lantern movie. The series will feature the two aforementioned heroes investigating a murder on Earth, while also introducing other iconic characters from the larger Green Lantern Corps. Lanterns is expected to debut on HBO Max in 2026. Below are the rest of the show's confirmed cast members:

Every Cast Member & Character Confirmed for DC's Lanterns

Aaron Pierre - John Stewart

Aaron Pierre

The central character in DC Studios' Lanterns will be John Stewart, one of the Green Lantern Corps' most notable members, who will be featured in live-action for the first time. The series will highlight Stewart in his early days as part of the Corps on Earth, with fellow Lantern Hal Jordan training him so that he can eventually take Hal's place with the team.

Pierre recently played the leading role of Mufasa in Mufasa: The Lion King, and he is also in The Underground Railroad, Genius, and Rebel Ridge.

Kyle Chandler - Hal Jordan

Kyle Chandler

Also taking lead billing in Lanterns is Kyle Chandler, who will take over the role of iconic Corps member Hal Jordan for the DCU. Unlike Ryan Reynolds' portrayal, Chandler's Hal Jordan will be depicted as a longtime Green Lantern who is approaching his final days with the team, looking to John Stewart as somebody who can take his place.

Chandler's top credits include King Kong, Argo, and Manchester by the Sea.

Kelly Macdonald - Kerry

Kelly Macdonald

Coming in alongside Pierre and Chandler will be Kelly Macdonald, who will portray a character named Kelly. Kelly is described as a local sheriff who is deeply devoted to both her family and the town she serves, although further details remain under wraps.

Along with voicing Merida in Disney and Pixar's Brave, Macdonald's resume includes roles in No Country for Old Men, Gosford Park, and T2 Trainspotting.

Nathan Fillion - Guy Gardner

Nathan Fillion

Returning for a third consecutive DCU project after Superman and Peacemaker Season 2 is Nathan Fillion, who will reprise his role as Guy Gardner. Known as one of the Corps' more abrasive and oftentimes annoying members, Gardner is also recognized as the second human to be granted the power of the Green Lantern ring in the comics.

Outside of the DCU, Fillion has three MCU credits thanks to roles in Guardians of the Galaxy, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and Deadpool & Wolverine. He is also known for his work in Firefly, The Rookie, and Castle.

Garret Dillahunt - William Macon

Garret Dillahunt

Garret Dillahunt will join the Lanterns show for a role as William Macon. William is described as a modern cowboy who uses his charm to mask a sense of self-righteousness and a tendency to embrace conspiracy theories.

12 Years a Slave, No Country for Old Men, and Deadwood all feature Dillahunt in prominent roles.

Poorna Jagannathan - Zoe

Poorna Jagannathan

While not much is known yet about Poorna Jagannathan's Zoe, she is described as a woman who is composed and cunning compared to the powerful and influential men with whom she interacts.

Jagannathan also plays important roles in projects like Deli Boys, Never Have I Ever, and Big Little Lies.

Ulrich Thomsen - Sinestro

Ulrich Thomsen

One of DC's most iconic supervillains will be utilized in Lanterns behind Ulrich Thomsen, who will embody the classic Green Lantern antagonist Sinestro. Known as a former member of the Green Lantern Corps, Sinestro is a terrifying leader and brilliant strategist who embraces the yellow ring (powered by fear), although it is unknown where his relationship with Hal and John will stand in this series.

Fans can see Thomsen's past work in The Celebration, Adam's Apples, and The International.

Nicole Ari Parker - Bernadette

Nicole Ari Parker

John Stewart's family will get their due shine in Lanterns courtesy of Nicole Ari Parker, who takes on the role of Bernadette, Stewart's mother.

Parker can also be seen in Boogie Nights, Remember the Titans, and Blue Streak.

Jason Ritter - Billy Macon

Jason Ritter

William Macon's son and Kerry's husband will come through in the character of Billy Macon, played by Jason Ritter. Billy is said to be someone who does much of his father's bidding, although further details are still largely unknown.

Ritter is known for his recent role as Julian Markston in Matlock, and he also has credits in Accused, A Million Little Things, and Raising Dion.

Sherman Augustus - John Sr.

Sherman Augstus

Sherman Augustus will add another interesting dynamic to John Stewart's family in the role of the leading character's father, John Stewart Sr.

Augustus' past work can be seen in The Foreigner, Virus, and Colors.

Paul Ben-Victor - Antaan

Paul Ben-Victor

Another extraterrestrial character will come into play through Paul Ben-Victor's work as Antaan. Entering the fray looking to bring his own brand of justice, Antaan is said to be "devoted to exposing the truth" and seeking vengeance on those who came for his people.

Ben-Victor's other work includes projects like The Wire, The Irishman, and True Detective.

BONUS: Chris Coy - "Waylon Sanders"

Chris Coy

Said to be playing a character named "Waylon Sanders" (his real name yet to be revealed), Chris Coy's character is a nervous truck driver who will play a supporting role in the show.

Fans can see Coy's past work in Lawmen: Bass Reeves, The Absence of Eden, and The Peripheral.