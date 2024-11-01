Matlock Episode 4 dives deeper into Matty's personal life as she takes one step closer closer in finding the lawyer tied to her daughter's death.

The latest 2024 episode of CBS' legal drama, "The Rabbit and the Hawk," revolves around Matty trying to find a missing document to prove that one of the lawyers at Jacobson Moore is responsible for hiding documents in the Wellbrexa case.

Elsewhere, Olympia and her team get assigned a case of a widower (played by John Billingsley) who is suing his building for giving his wife a lung disease that ultimately killed her.

Matlock Episode 4 premiered on CBS on October 31.

Every Main Cast Member of Matlock Episode 4

Kathy Bates - Madeline Matlock

Kathy Bates

Kathy Bates headlines the cast of the 2024 reboot of Matlock as Madeline Matlock, a renowned lawyer who is hellbent on finding the truth about her daughter's opioid overdose that led to her death.

She takes a job at the Jacobson Moore law firm to snoop around and dig deeper into the case. This comes with a cause since she has to lie about her true identity and backstory to bring her closer to the truth.

Matlock Episode 4 sees Matty at a crossroads after the continuous lying has already affected her relationship with her husband, Edwin.

Meanwhile, at work, Matty helps Olympia by bonding with their new client who is reeling from the death of his wife due to lung cancer caused by molds present in their building.

She also needs to get into the file room to get an important document that has the signature of the shady lawyer tied to the case of her daughter's death.

Bates is best known for her roles in 1990's Misery, Titanic, About Schmidt, and Dolores Claiborne.

Skye P. Marshall - Olympia Lawrence

Skye P. Marshall

Skye P. Marshall brings Olympia Lawrence to life in Matlock Episode 4.

Olympia is a senior attorney who supervises Matty and her team at the Jacobson Moore law firm.

The latest episode sees Olympia dealing with an internal clash after the firm (led by his workmate romance Elijah) decides to represent Foundate Financials, the corporation which owns the apartment building that killed her client's wife.

A heart-to-heart talk with Elijah also happens in the episode, serving as the aftermath of their abrupt breakup in last week's installment.

Marshall has credits in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Black Lightning, and This Is Us.

Jason Ritter - Julian

Jason Ritter

Jason Ritter reprises his role as Julian, Olympia's ex-husband who appears to be trying to get back together with his ex-wife at the tail-end of the episode.

He does so by standing up for the Walton case when Senior, his dad, decides to drop it. Julian also helps Olympia clear her mind by bringing him some of Senior's memorabilia which she later smashes with her golf club.

Ritter can be seen in Raising Dion, and A Million Little Things.

David Del Rio - Billy Martinez

David Del Rio

David Del Rio is back as Billy Martinez, Matty's young associate who strives to be the best version of himself whenever Olympia assigns them a case to work on.

Billy's love life takes the spotlight in the episode when he tells Sarah that he has a girlfriend of eight years named Claudia.

He also spends a good chunk of the episode bickering with Sarah over her lack of concern toward her colleagues' personal life.

Del Rio previously appeared in Hulu's Maggie, Pitch Perfect, and The Baker and the Beauty.

Leah Lewis - Sarah Yang

Leah Lewis

Leah Lewis portrays Sarah Yang, another one of Olympia's underlings and Matty's associate who is determined to prove to everyone at Jacobson Moore law firm that she is ready to take the next big step in her career.

Sarah's workaholic self is at the center of her story in the episode as Billy tries to remind her to live a little and maybe find someone new in her life.

Lewis previously voiced Ember in last year's Elemental. The actress also appeared in The Half of It, Charmed, and Station 19.

Aaron D. Harris - Alfie

Aaron D. Harris

Alfie (played by Aaron D. Harris) is Matty's 12-year-old grandson who is an expert hacker and tech whiz helping her with her undercover work at Jacobson Moore law firm.

In Matlock Episode 4, Alfie is distracted by Matty's continued investigation to the point that he is not doing his homework and missing school.

Matlock is Harris' first major acting credit.

Sam Anderson - Edwin

Sam Anderson

Sam Anderson plays Edwin, Matty's husband who is concerned about his wife's well-being due to her revenge plot for their daughter since it is causing a rift in their marriage.

Edwin and Matty had a big fight in the episode over her continued reliance with Alfie as her tech whiz, considering that his time in school is already being the least of his priorities.

Anderson has over 170 credits, with roles in Forrest Gump, Water for Elephants, and Painkiller.

Eme Ikwaukor - Elijah

Eme Ikwaukor

Eme Ikwaukor is part of Matlock Episode 4's cast as Eljiah, Olympia's (ex) work fling who is devastated after she decides to break things off in the previous episode.

Elijah retaliates by deciding to represent the company which is against Olympia's client in the show's case of the week.

Fans may recognize Ikwuakor for his roles in Marvel's Inhumans, Moonfall, and The Gray Man.

Abhinav Gopisetty - Riku

Abhinav Gopisetty

Abhinav Gopisetty joins the world of Matlock as Riku, an employee working in the file room who denies access to Matty.

Aside from his Matlock role, Gopisetty previously starred as Umar in a video called Evil Chemist Tries to Kill His Neighbors.

Patricia Belcher - Mrs. B

Patricia Belcher

Patricia Belcher guest stars as Mrs. B, the intimidating employee tasked to guard the file room at all costs.

While she initially rejects Matty's access to the file room, they quickly bond over the death of Matty's dog (which is a fabricated lie to be close to her). This gives Matty an opening to have access to the documents that she needs.

Belcher is known for her roles in Jeepers Creepers, Flatliners, and 500 Days of Summer.

John Billingsley - Robert

John Billingsley

Another guest star who appears in Matlock Episode 4 is John Billingsley as Robert, Olympia's new client who is suing the owners of the building due to negligence that caused the death of his wife from lung cancer.

Billingsley's most notable credits include roles in Star Trek: Enterprise, Out of Time, and 2012.

Beau Bridges - Senior

Beau Bridges

After not being part of the cast of Matlock Episode 3, Beau Bridges returns as Senior, the head of the renowned Jacobson Moore law firm and Julian's father.

Senior pulls off some shady work in this week's case after utilizing a move known as "Texas Two Step" where he switches things around with his client's companies so that the building department can go bankrupt.

This means that the deal that Olympia and her team made with Robert is null and void.

Bridges is best known for his roles in The Fabulous Baker Boys, Max Payne, and The Descendants.

Bella Ortiz - Claudia

Bella Ortiz

Bella Ortiz is part of the cast as Claudia, Billy's longtime girlfriend.

Ortiz has credits in American Carnage, The Field, and Chicago Med.

Here are the other cast members who appear in Matlock Episode 4:

Martin Garcia - Karl

Chrisanne Eastwood - Cora

Rashaad Hall - Med Student

Matthew Gilmore - Henry

New episodes of Matlock premiere on CBS every Thursday at 9 p.m. ET. The episodes can also be streamed on Paramount+ the next day.