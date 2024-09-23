The hit legal drama Matlock is back for a 2024 gender-flipped reboot on CBS.

Set to officially debut in October (following a special late-September preview), the beloved TV series returns after more than 20 years away from the limelight, this time, on the back of a stacked cast that features the likes of Kathy Bates and Leah Lewis.

The new series follows what many believe to be a disgraced, down-on-her-luck widower who takes on a job at a local law firm to get back on her feet; however, it is eventually revealed her plans are a bit more nefarious as her husband is, in fact, alive, and she is out for revenge for her daughter's death.

Every Main Character & Actor in the 2024 Matlock Reboot

Kathy Bates - Madeline Matlock

Kathy Bates

Taking on the title in the 2024 Matlock reboot as Madaline "Matty" Matlock is Academy Award-winner Kathy Bates. Bates steps in for renowned comedian Andy Griffith as the show's new lead, a gender-swapped version of Griffith's classic TV lawyer.

Madeline is a complicated lead in the modern reboot. She is first shown as a mourning ex-lawyer widow whose unassuming demeanor and down-on-her-luck sob story land her a job at the Jacobson Moore law firm.

However, it is revealed that she has jumped back into the courtroom for revenge, as she believes Olympia, her father-in-law, and her husband were responsible for hiding documents that led to her daughter's opioid overdose.

Bates is best known for her Oscar-winning performance in 1990's Misery and her roles in Titanic, About Schmidt, and Dolores Claiborne.

Skye P. Marshall - Olympia Lawrence

Skye P. Marshall

Skye P. Marshall brings Olympia Lawrence to life. CBS describes Lawrence as "a senior attorney and key rainmaker with a thirst for justice."

She opens the door for Madeline to begin her quest for revenge by reluctantly allowing the former lawyer to come on staff in the wake of her husband's supposed death. She does not know that Madeline has other plans and hopes to pull Jacobson Moore apart from within.

Marshall's previous appearances include Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Black Lightning, and This Is Us.

Jason Ritter - Julian

Jason Ritter

Julian (played by Jason Ritter) is a young lawyer working at Jacobson Moore. He is the son of the firm's head and Olympia's ex-husband.

After Matty comes aboard at Jacobson Moore, Julian takes a keen interest in Matty's emergence at the firm, wondering what she is doing and why.

Ritter can also be seen in Accused, Raising Dion, and A Million Little Things.

David Del Rio - Billy Martinez

David Del Rio

David Del Rio plays Billy Martinez, one of the younger associates at the firm who is looking to make a name for himself early in his law career. He and Leah Lewis' Sarah Yang work closely with Matty upon her arrival at Jacobson Moore, taking a liking to the elderly lawyer.

Del Rio may be familiar to fans of Hulu's Maggie, Pitch Perfect, and The Baker and the Beauty.

Leah Lewis - Sarah Yang

Leah Lewis

Sarah Yang (brought to life by the venerable Leah Lewis) is another of the younger associates working at Jacobson Moore. Upon her arrival at the firm, she gets close to Matty and ingratiates herself with the series' titular characters.

Lewis comes into Matlock hot off her work as Ember in last year's box-office hit Elemental. Her filmography also includes credits on The Half of It, Charmed, and Station 19.

Andrea Londo - Simone

Andrea Londo

Andrea Londo comes onto the scene in Matlock as Simone. Simone is another younger associate working at the firm who remembers Sarah from their time together in law school.

Londo's previous credits include Narcos, Snowfall, and Superfly.

Nicole de Boer - Carlin

Nicole de Boer

Nicole de Boer plays Carlin in the first episode of Matlock, a former prostitute who is now sober with a couple of kids. She helps an investigation into a missing sex worker in the series premiere but turns down the chance to testify in court as she feels she has left that life behind.

De Boer can also be seen in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Cube, and The Dead Zone.

Beau Bridges - Senior

Beau Bridges

In the series, Beau Bridges' Matlock character is simply known as Senior. He is the head of the renowned Jacobson Moore law firm, a managing partner, and the father of Jason Ritter's Julian.

Bridges is best known for his work in The Fabulous Baker Boys, Max Payne, and The Descendants.

Eme Ikwuakor - Elijah Walker

Eme Ikwuakor

Eme Ikwuakor takes on the role of Elijah Walker. Walker is another employee at Jacobson Moore who seems to have a romantic interest in Skye P. Marshall's Olympia.

Ikwuakor has also appeared in Marvel's Inhumans, Moonfall, and The Gray Man.

Matt Baram - Ezra Radcliffe

Matt Baram

Ezra Radcliffe (played by Matt Baram) is a lawyer at Jacobson Moore, seen in one of the premiere's early courtroom scenes.

Baram's filmography includes credits on Black Mirror, Supergirl, and Painkiller.

Matlock officially begins with a re-airing of its premiere on Thursday, October 10 at 9 p.m ET.