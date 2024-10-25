Matlock Episode 3 features Bosch: Legacy star Danielle Larracuente and Jane the Virgin alum Yael Grobglas as notable guest stars.

The 2024 legal drama from CBS continues the story of Matty as she attempts to unravel the mystery behind her daughter's death. In Episode 3, Matty represents a woman suing her boss after being wrongfully terminated from the company.

Matlock Episode 3 premiered on CBS on October 24.

Every Main Cast Member of Matlock Episode 3

Kathy Bates - Madeline Matlock

Kathy Bates

Kathy Bates leads the cast of 2024's Matlock as Madeline "Matty" Matlock.

Matty is on a quest to find out the truth about what really happened to her daughter, believing that Olympia Lawrence, her father-in-law, and her husband had something to do with her daughter's opioid overdose.

As a result, she now works as a lawyer at the Jacobson Moore law firm, trying to befriend Olympia to seek revenge for her daughter.

In Matlock Episode 3, Matty works alongside Alfie as they attempt to break into Olympia's laptop to find more evidence linking her to her daughter's death. This is on top of her return to the courtroom as she represents a woman suing her boss for wrongful termination.

Bates is best known for her memorable roles in 1990's Misery, Titanic, About Schmidt, and Dolores Claiborne.

Skye P. Marshall - Olympia Lawrence

Skye P. Marshall

Skye P. Marshall returns as Olympia Lawrence, a senior attorney working at the Jacobson Moore law firm.

Matlock Episode 3 sees Olympia finding the right jurors before representing a client. She also calls in a longtime friend who is a jury expert to help crack her new case.

Olympia also allows Matty to take over the trial, giving her strong pointers on how to win the case for Alex. As the pair forge a strong bond, it still isn't enough for Matty to put a stop on her suspicions toward Olympia.

Marshall previously appeared in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Black Lightning, and This Is Us.

Jason Ritter - Julian

Jason Ritter

Jason Ritter plays Julian, Olympia's ex-husband and the son of the head of Jacobson Law Firm.

Julian appears in Episode 3 to suggest to Olympia to call in the "Meerkat" (aka Shae) in order to utilize her jury picking expertise for the firm.

Ritter also has credits in Raising Dion, and A Million Little Things.

David Del Rio - Billy Martinez

David Del Rio

David Del Rio plays Billy Martinez, a young associate at the law firm who works alongside Matty and Olympia.

Billy is tasked to help Matty with her trial for Alex while also making sure that the ruling goes into their favor. A

fter the prosecution attacked Alex by showing an intimate video of her and a coworker, Billy suggests that they need to do the same thing to Jeremy by digging deeper into his secrets as well.

Del Rio can be seen in Hulu's Maggie, Pitch Perfect, and The Baker and the Beauty.

Leah Lewis - Sarah Yang

Leah Lewis

Leah Lewis portrays Sarah Yang, another young associate who works alongside Olympia, Billy, and Matty in the law firm.

Sarah tries her best in Episode 3 to impress Olympia, but she feels she is being neglected after committing a previous mistake that may have ruined her reputation.

Lewis previously voiced Ember in last year's Elemental. The actress also appeared in The Half of It, Charmed, and Station 19.

Read more about Leah Lewis' interview with The Direct where she talked about the chances of seeing Elemental 2.

Aaron D. Harris - Alfie

Aaron D. Harris

Aaron D. Harris plays Alfie, Matty's 12-year-old grandson who helps her unravel the connection of those within the Jacobson Moore law firm to her daughter's death.

Alfie is known as Matty's partner-in-crime and a tech whiz who helps his grandmother hide her true identity.

After getting the passcode key of Olympia's phone in Episode 2, Alfie helps Matty retrieve a file from Olympia's laptop which is later revealed to be a hidden voice file.

Matlock is Harris' only major acting credit.

Danielle Larracuente - Alex

Danielle Larracuente

Danielle Larracuente guest stars as Alex, the woman whom Matty is representing in Matlock Episode 3.

Alex believes that she was wrongfully terminated from the company despite some poor performance reviews and attendance problems. It turns out that her boss groped her during the office holiday party, leading to a sexual assault accusation against him which led to her firing.

Larracuente is known for being part of the cast of Bosch: Legacy, Station 19, and Quantum Leap.

Chad Coe - Jeremy

Chad Coe

Chad Coe plays Jeremy, Alex's former boss who sexually assaulted her which led to her firing.

When Matty took over the trial, Jeremy was tricked into revealing that he had prior sexual assault convictions before becoming Alex's boss. This served as a way to swing the jury into Alex's favor, which impressed Olympia.

Coe starred in On Swift Horses, Modern Family, and Colony.

Yael Grobglas - Shae Banfield

Yael Grobglas

Joining the cast of Matlock Episode 3 is Yael Grobglas as Shae Banfield.

Shae is a jury expert who is described by Sarah as a "literal human lie detector." She is brought in by Jason to help Olympia with her new case.

Shae's arrival is troublesome for Matty because her mere presence could blow her cover away in an instant.

Still, she is responsible for placing Matty on the spot to take over the trial since she believes that she is the key to getting through the jury so that the decision would be in their favor.

Grobglas appeared in The CW's Supergirl as Gayle Marsh and Petra Solano in Jane the Virgin.

Sam Anderson - Edwin

Sam Anderson

Sam Anderson plays Matty's loving husband, Edwin, in Matlock Episode 3.

Edwin serves as Alfie's guardian while also supporting Matty's quest for justice for her late daughter.

Anderson has over 170 credits, with roles in Forrest Gump, Water for Elephants, and Painkiller.

Eme Ikwaukor - Elijah

Eme Ikwaukor

Eme Ikwaukor stars as Elijah, a lawyer working at Jacobson Law Firm who is also Olympia's office fling.

Ikwuakor has credits in Marvel's Inhumans, Moonfall, and The Gray Man.

Chuck McCollum - Judge Bolding

Chuck McCollum

Chuck McCollum plays Judge Bolding, the judge presiding over Alex's trial against Jeremy in Matlock Episode 3.

McCollum previously appeared in 1923, Fantasy Island, and The Lincoln Lawyer.

Margarita Franco - Grace Martinez

Margarita Franco

Margarita Franco is a newcomer in the world of Matlock. The actress plays Grace Martinez, Billy's mom who helped them dig up Jeremy's mysterious past to find something that would help them with Alex's case.

Franco is known for her roles in 9-1-1: Lone Star, Never Have I Ever, and The Hater.

Polly Humphreys - Sheryl Mathers

Polly Humphreys

Polly Humphreys plays Sheryl Mathers, the senior vice president of Alex's former company who testified against her during trial.

Humphreys has credits in Everyday People, Raising Hope, and The Thundermans.

Andrew Grace - Derek Liu

Andrew Grace

Andrew Grace is part of Matlock Episode 3's cast as Derek Liu, a former associate of Alex who was romantically entangled with her before joining the firm.

He appears in court to shed light on rumors about their romantic partnership.

Grace starred in Dynasty, Magnum P.I., and Marry My Husband.

New episodes of Matlock premiere on CBS every Thursday at 9 p.m. ET.