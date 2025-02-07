Matlock Episode 10, "Crash Helmets On," has a wealth of guest stars, such as Patricia Belcher, Jesse Bush, and Joana Cassidy.

The latest episode of the CBS legal drama sees Matty and Sarah working undercover as grandmother and granddaughter to infiltrate a senior care facility to learn more about their new case involving a wrongful death suit.

However, Matty and Sarah's clash in the workplace could end up spoiling Matlock's grand plan against those who wronged her daughter.

Matlock Episode 10 premiered on CBS on February 6.

Matlock Episode 10 Cast Guide: Every Main Guest Star Who Appears

Jesse Bush - Blake Ellison

Jesse Bush

Jesse Bush appears in the early moments of Matlock Episode 10 as Blake Ellison, Olympia's high-profile client and the head of Tranquil Pines nursing home.

Bush has credits in Better Call Saul, Gaslit, and Bookie.

Eme Ikwaukor - Elijah

Eme Ikwaukor

Eme Ikwaukor reprises his role as Elijah, a lawyer at Jacobson Moore who previously had intimate ties with Olympia.

He bears witness to the intense face-off between Olympia and her husband, Julian, after they clash over a client. The pair are hellbent on outsmarting each other in order to become a partner at the firm.

Ikwuakor can be seen in Marvel's Inhumans, Moonfall, and The Gray Man.

Betsy Randle - Gladys Efron

Betsy Randle

Betsy Randle joins the cast as Gladys Efron, a resident at Tranquil Pines who introduces Matty and Sarah to some of the other senior residents inside the nursing home, specifically the Garden Girls Club.

Fans may recognize Randle for her roles in Boy Meets World, Adam Ruins Everything, and Charmed.

Danielle Kennedy - Edith Seyegh

Danielle Kennedy

Danielle Kennedy plays Edith Seyegh, a member of the Garden Girls Club.

Kennedy is known for her roles in Narcos, The Sex Lives of College Girls, and Rockbottom.

She also appeared as part of the cast of Man on the Inside on Netflix.

Annie O’Donnell - Chickie

Annie O’Donnell

Annie O'Donnell is part of the cast of Matlock Episode 10 as Chickie, a sweet-natured member of the Garden Girls Club.

O'Donnell previously appeared in Black Sheep, Transformers: Dark of the Moon, and Blast from the Past.

She can also be seen as a cast member in Not Dead Yet Season 2.

Mike Schiff - Luke Higgins

Mike Schiff

Luke Higgins (played by Mike Schiff) is Walter's son who is trying to sue Tranquil Pines for negligence toward the death of his father.

Schiff starred in Chicago P.D., NCIS, and The Neighborhood.

Christine Corpuz - Counselor Jacqueline Callahan

Christine Corpuz

Christine Corpuz appears as Counselor Jacqueline Callahan from the side of the defense in the trial against Tranquil Pines. She is out to prove Tranquil Pines' negligence that caused Walter's death.

Corpuz is a Filipino-American actress known for her roles in The Big Bang Theory, Monsters, and S.W.A.T.

Juan Monsalvez - Defense Medical Expert

Juan Monsalvez

Juan Monsalvez stars as the Defense Medical Expert whom Olympia brings in to trial to seek his opinion about Walter's death.

Monsalvez can be seen in The Laundromat, S.W.A.T., and Jane the Virgin.

Robert Alan Beuth - Judge Sheldon Flecher

Robert Alan Beuth

Robert Alan Beuth plays Judge Sheldon Flecher, the judge presiding over the trial between Tranquil Pines and Walter Higgins' family.

Beuth has credits in Outbreak, Lessons in Chemistry, and As We See It.

Jamie Rezanour - Plaintiff Medical Expert

Jamie Rezanour

Jamie Rezanour joins the cast as the plaintiff's medical expert who tells the jury that Walter died at 4:30 A.M., indicating that the occasional check-in from Tranquil Pines would've saved his life.

Rezanour's notable credits include Bull, The Equalizer, and Blue Bloods.

Donovan Patton - Co-op Lawyer

Donovan Patton

Donovan Patton stars as the lawyer of a housing cooperative that has been trying to evict Autry from his residence.

Patton is best known for replacing Steve Burns as the host of Blue's Clues. The actor also starred in Lies I Told My Little Sister, Monsters, and For All Mankind.

Livia Treviño - Judge Avery Parson

Livia Treviño

Livia Treviño appears as Judge Avery Parson, the judge presiding over Autry's housing-related case.

Treviño can be seen in Will & Grace, Not Dead Yet, and Unprisoned.

Patricia Belcher - Mrs. Belvin

Patricia Belcher

Patricia Belcher returns as Mrs. Belvin, an employee of Jacobson Moore law firm tasked with guarding the company's file room at all costs.

She appears in Matlock Episode 10 as she flirts with the firm's newest client, Autry Tucker. She also accidentally takes the pen (masked as a recording device) which causes all kinds of troubles for Matty.

Belcher previously appeared in Jeepers Creepers, Flatliners, and 500 Days of Summer.

The actress returns after making a prominent appearance in Matlock Episode 4.

Hal Williams - Autry Tucker

Hal Williams

Hal Williams guest stars as Autry Tucker in Matlock Episode 10.

Autry is one of the clients of the week. He is asking for help from Jacobson Moore law firm because his neighbors are illegally trying to remove him from his apartment.

It turns out that his neighbors are complaining that his television is too loud.

Williams is a veteran actor best known for his roles in 227, Parks and Recreation, and The First Family.

Joanna Cassidy - Lucille Morris

Joanna Cassidy

Another newcomer to the world of Matlock is Joanna Cassidy as Lucille Morris.

Lucille is a resident of the senior care facility and a member of a clique known as the Garden Girls Club. She turns her back on the group and decides to be a man named Walter.

Cassidy previously appeared in Six Feet Under, The L Word: Generation Q, and NCIS: New Orleans.

Here are the main characters who appeared in Matlock Episode 10:

Kathy Bates - Madeline Matlock

Skye P. Marshall - Olympia Lawrence

Jason Ritter - Julian

David Del Rio - Billy Martinez

Leah Lewis - Sarah Yang

Aaron D. Harris - Alfie

Sam Anderson - Edwin

New episodes of Matlock premiere on CBS every Thursday at 9 p.m. ET and can also be streamed on Paramount+ the next day.