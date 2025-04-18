Matlock 2025 Season Finale Cast: Guest Stars In Episode 18 'Tricks of the Trade' (Pictures) - Sam Anderson, David Fumero & More

Matlock's 2025 season ended with a shocking, two-part finale featuring some big-name guest stars like Sam Anderson and David Fumero.
The hit CBS legal drama brought its first season to a close with Episodes 18 and 19 (titled "Tricks of the Trade Part 1 and 2"), rounding out this chapter of the Matlock story on a shocking cliffhanger.
As Kathy Bate's titular lawyer helped Skye P. Marshall's Olympia Lawrence defend a client, the firm did not know the show's season-long mystery about who was behind the death of Matty's daughter years ago.
Matlock Season 1 Finale Cast Guide: Every Main Guest Star (Names & Pictures)
Wendy Makkena - Lila
Wendy Makkena takes on the role of Lila in the hit CBS drama.
Makkena's previous credits include Sister Act, Air Bud, and State of Play.
Eme Ikwuakor - Elijah Walker
Eme Ikwuakor's Elijah Walker is a partner in the firm at the heart of Matlock's legal drama who has started a romantic relationship with Skye P. Marshall's Olympia Lawrence.
Ikwuakor can also be seen in Inhumans, On My Block, and The Gray Man.
Aaron D. Harris - Alfie Kingston
Alfie Kingston (played by Aaron D. Harris) is Madeline/Matty's pre-teen grandson, who she has used to help her gather information for various cases throughout the series.
Harris has been acting since he was five years old, and he has also appeared in Tiny Fugitives and My Weird School.
Andrea Londo - Simone
Andrea Londo brings Simone to life, a recently hired junior associate working at the Jacobson Moore who takes a keen interest in Sarah representing Dino, knowing he is now a client at the firm.
Fans looking for more of Londo can find her in Narcos, SuperFly, and FX's Snowfall.
Felisha Terrell - Tina
Flisha Terrell plays Tina, the wife of Dino's business partner, Rob. After Rob winds up dead following a scuffle at the pair's gym, she cooperates with the investigation; however, she may be hiding a few secrets as well.
Before Matlock, Terrell could be seen in Shooter, Teen Wolf, and The Social Network.
Patty Guggenheim - Kelsey
Comedian Patty Guggenheim plays Kelsey in the two-part finale, a new addition to the Matlock world.
Fans will likely recognize Guggenheim for her work as Madisynn in Marvel Studios' She-Hulk, but she also has credits on Twisted Metal and Florida Girls.
Niko Nicotera - Rob
Niko Nicotera takes on the role of Rob, Dino's primary business partner, who turns up dead after a physical altercation with his fellow gym owner.
Nicotera's other credits include Father Stu, Richard Jewell, and Sons of Anarchy.
Sam Anderson - Edwin Kingston
Sam Anderson returns to the Matlock picture for the end of the 2025 season as Edwin Kingston. Edwin, Madeline's (aka Matty's) husband, wants their life to return to normal.
Anderson previously appeared in Forrest Gump, Painkiller (read more about the Painkiller cast here), and Water For Elephants.
Ariel Eliaz - A.D.A. Dewey
A.D.A. Dewey (played by Ariel Eliaz) has a significant moment in the Matlock finale, as the assistant district attorney dismisses the charges against Dino.
Ariel Eliaz can also be seen in Wyatt Earp and the Cowboy, Shiva Baby, and The Hunt.
Jordyn Weitz - Kathryn Lawrence-Markston
Jordyn Weitz plays Kathryn Lawrence-Markston, the daughter of Olympia and Julian.
Weitz's other work includes Roar, Condition of Return, and Pupstruction.
Henry Allen - Courtney Lawrence-Markston
Henry Allen brings Kathryn's brother, Courtney Lawrence-Markston, to life.
Allen's young resume includes appearances on Grey's Anatomy and The Legend of Yi.
Sara Spadacene - Officer Harris
Sara Spadacene plays Officer Harris in the Matlock Season 1 finale, a police officer involved in the Rob and Dino manslaughter case.
Spadacene arrives on the Matlock scene after roles in Dexter: Original Sin, Reasonable Doubt, and CSI: Miami.
Dennis LaValle - Judge Abbot
Judge Abbot (played by Dennis LaValle) oversees the case at the heart of the Matlock finale.
LaValle previously appeared in Vice, Bad News Bears, and Criminal Minds.
See below for all of the main cast members who appeared in the two-part Matlock finale (read more about the Matlockcast here):
- Kathy Bates - Madeline "Matty" Matlock
- Skye P. Marshall - Olympia Lawrence
- Jason Ritter - Julian Markston
- David Del Rio - Billy Martinez
- Leah Lewis - Sarah Franklin
David Fumero - Dino
David Fumero plays Dino in the Matlock finale. This local gym owner ropes Sarah into his legal troubles after he calls the plucky young lawyer in to discover he may have accidentally killed a man in an at-work confrontation.
Fumero is best known for his work on One Life to Live, Power, and SWAT.
