Wyatt Earp and the Cowboy War is Netflix's latest historical docuseries whose cast plays a wide range of historical characters connected to one of the most famous Western gunfights of all-time.

The six-episode TV series explores the feud between Marshal Wyatt Earp and the Cowboy gang in Tombstone, Arizona, which ultimately leads to the deadly shootout at O.K. Corral, a media frenzy, and revenge.

Wyatt Earp and the Cowboy War premiered on August 21 on Netflix.

Every Main Cast Member in Wyatt Earp and the Cowboy War

Ed Harris - Narrator

Longtime actor and four-time Oscar nominee Ed Harris serves as the narrator for Wyatt Earp and the Cowboy War where he leads audiences through the events of this historical narrative and its cultural, historical, and even political impact.

Ed Harris is known for his work in The Abyss, A History of Violence, Apollo 13, and HBO's Westworld.

Tim Fellingham - Wyatt Earp

Australian actor Tim Fellingham plays the Old West icon and series star, Deputy Marshal Wyatt Earp, whose story doesn't end with the O.K.Corral. He later embarks on a quest for revenge after losing his brother Virgil.

Tim Fellingham is known for Final Destination 5, Madame, and Fairly Legal. He also wrote and directed the 2016 short film, Blackbird.

Edward Franklin - Doc Holliday

Playing Doc Holliday, another Old West, is actor Edward Franklin. Not only was Holliday a close friend of Wyatt Earp and directly involved in the gunfight, but he was also a dentist.

Edward Franklin previously appeared in The Brain Hack, Doctor Thorne, and Vikings: Valhalla.

Jack Gordon - Ike Clanton

A member of the Cowboys gang, Ike Clanton was present at the shootout with the Earp brothers and Doc Holliday at Tombstone; but he was supposedly unarmed and fled the fight.

After pressing charges against the Earps and Holliday for his brother's murder, he was later implicated in an assassination attempt against Virgil Earp.

Jack Gordon is known for The Great Train Robbery 2013 miniseries, Northern Soul, and an uncredited role in Phantom Thread.

Peter O'Meara - J.P. Morgan

Band of Brothers star Peter O'Meara portrays American industrial businessman J.P. Morgan who became involved with the unfolding drama surrounding the Tombstone shootout as it became a national story and impacted his business.

In addition to HBO's Band of Brothers, O'Meara's credits consist of Alias, NCIS, Knightfall, and The Titans That Built America where he first played J.P. Morgan.

Christian MacKay - Chester A. Arthur

The 21st President of the United States also has a part in Wyatt Earp and the Cowboy War played by Christian MacKay. The president's historical involvement stemmed from the Tombstone media frenzy and its political implications.

English stage and screen actor Christian MacKay is no stranger to playing historical figures. In addition to his credits in Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy and The Theory of Everything, the actor played President Franklin Delano Roosevelt in FDR and Orson Welles in Me and Orson Welles.

Christina Leonardi - Josephine Marcus

Josephine Marcus was the common-law wife of Wyatt Earp who she met in Tombstone, Arizona.

Christina Leonardi plays Josephine in Episodes 2-6 of Wyatt Earp and the Cowboy War. Her previous credits range from Law & Order: Organized Crime, Titans: The Rise of Hollywood to Kat Combination.

Ariel Eliaz - Virgil Earp

Another key player in the O.K. Corral confrontation, actor Ariel Eliaz plays Virgil Earp, a deputy U.S. Marshal who led his brothers and Doc Holliday to the historic shootout with the cattle rustling Cowboys. While he survives, he's later ambushed and maimed in retaliation from the outlaw gang.

Ariel Eliaz is best known for The Hunt, Snowfall, and recently appeared in The Chosen.

Shane Penhale - Morgan Earp

Rounding out the Earp brother trio, Morgan Earp, played by up-and-coming actor Shane Penhale, was also a lawman serving Tombstone and involved with the gunfight at O.K. Corral. He's later killed in an ambush, leading to Wyatt Earp's hunt for revenge.

Prior to Wyatt Earp and the Cowboy War, Shane Penhale appeared in two episodes of Homicide: Hours to Kill.

Alex Price - Sheriff Behan

The Sheriff of Cochise County in Tombstone's Arizona Territory during the gunfight, John Behan testified against the Earps and previously had been romantically involved with Josephine Marcus, Wyatt Earp's love interest.

Sheriff Behan is played by Alex Price.

Matthew Steer - Thomas Fitch

English actor Matthew Steer plays Thomas Fitch in Wyatt Earp and the Cowboy War, a lawyer who successfully defended the Earp brothers and Doc Holliday after they were accused of murder.

Matthew Steer's previous credits span Shardlake, The Ipcress File, Silent Witness, and The Crown.

Michael Swatton - Prince of Wales

Britain's Prince of Wales during 1881's Cowboy battle was Edward VII, the son of Queen Victoria who later became King of the United Kingdom in 1901.

The future monarch is portrayed in this Netflix docuseries by Michael Swatton from 2022's Ash & Dust and Two Deaths of Henry Baker.

Adam Segallar - Lord Rothschild

Another powerful figure featured in Netflix's Wyatt Earp series is Lord Rothschild (aka Nathaniel Mayer Rothschild), a British banker, politician, and member of the wealthy Rothschild family.

Playing Lord Rothschild is British-American writer and actor, Adam Segallar, who's known for playing historical roles, such as Andrew Carnegie in The Men Who Built America, John Charles Fremont in The Men Who Built America: Frontiersmen, and J.P. Morgan in Titans: The Rise of Wall Street.

Dylan Stav - Billy Clanton

One of the Cowboy outlaws, Billy Clanton was one of the three members of the gang who were killed at Tombstone in the gunfight at the O.K. Corral. Dylan Stav from Fear Thy Neighbor and A Secret to Die For plays the troublemaker in the series.

Ryan Giesen - Ben Goodrich

Ben Goodrich assisted the prosecution against the Earps and Doc Holliday after Ike Clanton filed murder charges. He's played in Wyatt Earp and the Cowboy War by Ryan Giesen from What Lurks Beneath and Daughter of the Sun.

Jack Leslie Hunter - Frank McLaury

Playing outlaw Frank McLaury who frequently threatened the Earps and later died in the shootout is A Secret to Die For's Jack Leslie Hunter.

Tom Finn - Tom McLaury

Another member of the Cowboy cattle-rustling gang and the brother of Frank McLaury, Tom McLaury was also killed in the shootout. He's played in the Netflix docuseries by actor Tom Finn.

John Sainsbury - Curly Bill

After the O.K. Corral gunfight, outlaw Cowboy Curly Bill (aka William Brocius) was one of the men who ambushed and assassinated Morgan Earp, leading to a second shootout with Wyatt Earp in 1882. He's played by John Sainsbury.

Michael Masurkevitch - H. F. Sills

Canadian actor and screenwriter Michael Masurkevitch from Snow Blinded and Pirate Mike portrays H.F. Sills, an important witness in the O.K. Corral hearing.

Leo Hynes - Young Wyatt Earp

Playing a younger version of Wyatt Earp is acting newcomer Leo Hynes who previously appeared in Rivals.

Fred May - Old Wyatt Earp

The third actor to play Wyatt Earp in the Netflix series is Fred May, the director of 2012's The Adventures of Whitey and Smokey.

All six episodes of Wyatt Earp and the Cowboy Gang are streaming now on Netflix.

