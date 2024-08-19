Virgin River Season 6 Gets Exciting Release Announcement

Season 6 of Virgin River will soon be available to stream on Netflix.

Virgin River is a small-town romantic drama starring Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson. It debuted on Netflix in December 2019.

The streamer renewed the hit TV series for a sixth season in May 2023; now, fans finally know when to expect those promised episodes.

[ Virgin River Season 6: New Set Photos Spoil 1 Massive Mel & Jack Reveal ]

Virgin River Season 6 New Release Announcement

Netflix

According to Netflix's second-quarter earnings report, Season 6 of Virgin River will be released in 2024, before the end of the year.

While the streamer has yet to reveal an exact release date, this new announcement is great news for fans of the long-running romance, as previous reports suggested Virgin River Season 6 had been delayed to 2025.

It's also worth noting that this 2024 release confirmation is what showrunner Patrick Sean Smith intended.

When asked in 2023 if audiences should brace for a Season 6 delay, Smith said he's "going to do [his] darnedest to make sure that doesn't happen."

When Is Virgin River Season 6 Releasing on Netflix?

Now that Virgin River Season 6 is officially slated for 2024, when should fans expect the new season's premiere?

In looking at past seasons' timelines, Season 4 wrapped on December 7, 2021 and premiered seven months later on July 20, 2022.

Season 5 took longer to arrive. While filming ended on November 21, 2022, the most recently completed season of the popular romance didn't drop until September 7, 2023, 10 months later.

Since cameras began rolling on Season 6 on February 22, 2024 and production didn't wrap until May 31, Virgin River's new season is likely looking to replicate Season 4's production schedule.

If so, unless Patrick Sean Smith and the series team plan to expedite post-production even more, audiences shouldn't expect a Season 6 premiere until December.

Virgin River is streaming on Netflix.

Check out other Netflix stories below:

Virgin River Showrunner Confirms What We All Suspected About Season 5's Twist Ending

Outer Banks Season 4 Release Hype Reaches New Heights Following Major Netflix Announcement

Cobra Kai Season 6's Historic Release Date Plan Signals a Big Change for Netflix