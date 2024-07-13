Outer Banks Season 4 Release Hype Reaches New Heights Following Major Netflix Announcement

Fan anticipation for Outer Banks Season 4's release is at an all-time high following Netflix's latest reveal.

Since its 2020 debut, the teen action drama centered in Outer Banks, North Carolina has become one of the streaming giant's biggest hits; and while Season 3 finally brought the show's original treasure-hunting tale to an end, it also introduced another.

Unfortunately, the 2023 Hollywood strikes delayed Season 4; but after resuming production later that year and subsequent months of filming, fans finally have an idea of when the Pogues will return.

Netflix's Outer Banks Season 4 Announcement

Netflix

On the Netflix's show's official Instagram, the Outer Banks cast confirmed filming for Season 4 has officially wrapped.

In the Instagram video, actor Chase Stokes, who plays Pogue ringleader, John B., announced, "We have officially wrapped Season 4:"

"Alright, guys, we have officially wrapped Season 4 of 'Outer Banks'. It has been a crazy, crazy journey. But, uh, it's done."

According to Tudum, Chase Stokes isn't the only Outer Banks star returning for the new adventure. Series regulars Madelyn Cline, Rudy Pankow, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, and Carlacia Grant are back as well.

And, while details are scarce about the new season's plot, adding to fan hype and expectations is the fact that the Season 3 cliffhanger teased the Pogues' new treasure hunt will involve famous North Carolina pirate, Edward Teach (aka Blackbeard).

When Will Outer Banks Season 4 Release?

Even though Netflix confirmed Season 4 production has wrapped, the streamer has yet to announce a release date.

This real-life Outer Banks mystery hasn't only led to questions from fans but also intense online anticipation.

For reference, Season 3 finished filming on August 19, 2022, before premiering on Netflix six months later on February 23, 2023.

However, the gap between Season 2's end of production and its release was slightly shorter with only three months separating the end of filming and its July 2021 release.

While Season 3's lengthier release timeline may be the safest bet, it's worth noting that series star J. Anthony Crane alluded to a fall premiere back in June.

If true, Season 4 may be looking to replicate Season 2's release schedule; and, if so, the hype won't be dying down anytime soon as new episodes could premiere as early as September or October.

Fans should expect a confirmed release date and more reveals about Outer Banks' anticipated new season in the coming weeks.

Seasons 1-3 of Outer Banks are streaming now on Netflix.

