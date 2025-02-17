Outer Banks Star Resonds to Fan Backlash Over Rudy Pankow's JJ Death (Exclusive)

One of Outer Banks' newest stars had a different experience with the show's fan base than most of the cast.

Since the Netflix series debuted in 2020, Outer Banks has centered on the Pogues, a group of teens from the wrong side of Kildare Island who find themselves entangled in a quest for legendary treasure.

Not only did Season 4 introduce a new treasure but also a new villain, played by J. Anthony Crane, whose character Chandler Groff committed the unthinkable during the season finale.

Outer Banks Star Talks Season 4 Backlash

Netflix

In an exclusive chat with The Direct, J. Anthony Crane opened up about the fan response to his Outer Banks character killing off Rudy Pankow's JJ Maybank in the Season 4 finale.

Crane explained how social media platforms, particularly Instagram, offer artists "a chance to see what they're [the viewers] are going through" but they also allow fans to communicate directly with artists:

"You have a chance to see what they're going through. I've probably fielded over a 1,000 hidden DMs that aren't your friends saying, 'I'm coming for you,' 'Better watch your back,' in like 17 different languages."

While killing off a main character, and one as popular as JJ, was enough to rile audiences, Chandler Groff was also revealed to be JJ's birth father and his mother's murderer.

Rudy Pankow seemingly knew what Crane's character would do in the finale before the actor himself (check out Rudy Pankow's hilarious response here!), sharing how the JJ star, "didn't tell me. But I didn't know that he didn't know!"

What stemmed the backlash was the Outer Banks newcomer sharing his respect for Rudy Pankow, prompting a fan to point out that Crane was "just the actor" and not actually Chandler Groff:

"I will say this. I started making a post just kinda honoring him... I just like wanted to throw some stuff onto Facebook just saying, ' This guy Rudy is one of the greatest people, and I'm just so happy I got to work with him...' I posted some pictures he took. He's a great photographer. At first, some people were like 'Why would you do that?' Just right on my page... Someone reminded them, 'He's just the actor...'"

After that, Crane explained, "It all began to change:"

"It all began to change. You just watch this whole culture processing. And, you know, I feel like we're in a good place right now."

What Will Chandler Groff Do in Outer Banks Season 5

Season 4 of the Netflix drama ended with the remaining Pogues deciding to hunt down Chandler Groff to avenge JJ's death, meaning J. Anthony Crane's Outer Banks experience has only just begun.

While details are scarce about what the showrunners have planned, the Netflix star hinted at what audiences can expect in Season 5, along with a tease of where he and the Pogues are headed next (find out what J. Anthony Crane said here!)

One thing for sure is Chandler Groff's actions have definitely raised the stakes and shown how he's capable of anything.

But regardless of what awaits in Season 5, hopefully that "good place" between J. Anthony Crane and audiences will continue, and that fans will remember the star is also a fan of the treasure-hunting drama, just like them.

Seasons 1-4 of Outer Banks are streaming now on Netflix.