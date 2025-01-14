Outer Banks Season 5 Star Addresses Rudy Pankow's Potential JJ Return (Exclusive)

Outer Banks star J. Anthony Crane shared his thoughts on a JJ comeback after his character killed the fan-favorite Pogue in Season 4.

From Ward Cameron to Carlos Singh to Drew Starkey's Rafe, Netflix's teen action drama is no stranger to first-rate villains.

But Season 4's Chandler Groff, played by actor J. Anthony Crane, left viewers stunned audiences when he successfully killed off one of the show's main stars, leaving fans to question if the fourth season is where JJ's story truly ends.

Chandler Groff Star Discusses Whether JJ Could Return

Netflix

In an exclusive interview with The Direct, J. Anthony Crane, who plays Outer Banks' Chandler Groff, commented on fan hopes for JJ Maybank's return in Season 5.

According to the actor, who is set to return for the show's fifth and final season, fan speculation has been understandable when "a story like that ends abruptly:"

"I mean, I hear what you're saying. I think there's some speculation about it, and people are right to speculate because a story like that ends abruptly."

After JJ successfully obtained Blackbeard's Blue Brown in the Season 4 finale, Chandler Groff, who also happens to be JJ's birth father (and his mother's killer?), appeared and held Kiara, JJ's girlfriend, at knifepoint.

JJ willingly traded the Blue Crown for Kiara's life. But in a surprising twist, Groff stabbed his son anyway, leaving him to die.

When asked about the possibility of audiences seeing JJ in Season 5 through either a flashback or vision, Crane referenced the writers in saying, "If they feel like it would be helpful to do that I'm sure that they will:"

"I think they want to tell the story without having to be bound by the present timeline. If they feel like it would be helpful to do that I'm sure that they will."

He further addressed how a potential cameo could work, such as through a "memory" or something "needed at the time" for a particular scene or storyline:

"Maybe there's another scene where we need to have some memory, or something like that tells something that needs to be needed at the time. It's really great to speculate."

Since Outer Banks has utilized flashbacks and visions in the past, a Season 5 cameo by Rudy Pankow's rebel is within the realm of possibility (check out every actor confirmed for Outer Banks Season 5 here).

Even so, Crane acknowledged, "Nobody's consulting me," but that's not to say he isn't interested.

Much like the fans, he too is eager for answers. When talking with the writers, he confessed to feeling like he's "playing a cat-and-mouse game sometimes" and finds himself "snooping out little things:"

"We're just talking over a beer and I realize, 'My God. What am I doing?' I'm snooping out little things."

But while confirmation of JJ's return remains elusive for now, J. Anthony Crane admitted, "It'd be good to see."

JJ Maybank's Continued Role in Outer Banks Season 5

The Outer Banks star is not the only member of the series to have addressed Rudy Pankow's departure and JJ Maybank's death.

Following the release of Part 2 of Season 4, Outer Banks co-creator Jonas Pate seemingly confirmed JJ's fate, noting how the actor embraced the "powerful way to end" his character's journey.

Pate went on to echo Ward Cameron actor Chip Esten's words about his own character's Season 3 death, which was, "You got to end well. Your character's got to end well."

Since JJ's story ended with him realizing what truly matters and saving his found family, it is safe to say he ended well.

This is why if JJ does appear in Season 5, it is likely to be confined to a memory, flashback, or, as J. Anthony Crane explained, something that's only "needed" or "helpful" for the story being told.

It is also worth noting that Pankow may have no interest in returning, especially if certain rumors and claims of cast drama were true. Still, even if fans don't see Rudy Pankow in the final season, that's not to say his presence won't play a part in the upcoming season's events.

It is a given that his death will motivate the Pogues to hunt down Crane's Chandler Groff when the season begins. But his absence within the group and his life's influence is likely to have far-reaching implications on the cast and their decisions.

In the meantime, it is fascinating to learn that members of the Outer Banks cast are just as eager for information as their fans, including the actor tasked with the show's biggest shocker thus far.

Seasons 1-4 of Outer Banks are available to stream on Netflix. Season 5's release date has yet to be announced.