Season 4 of Outer Banks introduced audiences to the Netflix show's most formidable villain yet, played by J. Anthony Crane.

The film and television star—whose roles include Succession, The Big Easy, and The War of the Roses—is also known for his stage career, which has included productions such as The Lion King, Les Misérables, and Broadway's Between Riverside and Crazy.

J. Anthony Crane's role of Chandler Groff made his Outer Banks debut as Season 4's mysterious, grieving son-in-law of the Pogues' new hire.

By the end of the season, not only did he prove to be a top-rate antagonist, but also the father and then murderer of fan-favorite character, JJ Maybank (Rudy Pankow).

Outer Banks Star Talks Chandler Groff's Villain Origin Story

Netflix

In the aftermath of Outer Banks Season 4, actor J. Anthony Crane spoke with The Direct about playing Chandler Groff, those revealing flashbacks, and how his character is similar to the show's original paternal baddie, Ward Cameron.

"I Became a Scholar on That Show."

When asked how familiar he was with Outer Banks before being cast, J. Anthony Crane confessed, "The answer is not very."

But that all changed during the lengthy casting process which gave him time to become "fully OBX-versed;" and once he learned what playing Groff required, Crane explained, "I became a scholar on that show:"

"Because my casting was contingent on some shake-ups that happened during the strike, it gave me enough time that I could like become fully OBX-versed by the time I launched in there. Then when I really got an idea of what I'd be doing, I became a scholar on that show."

The seasoned actor went on to explain an important reason for his Outer Banks deep dive, saying, "I wanted to see what the tone was:"

"Because I wanted to see what the tone was. It's this adventure show, but it could be tongue-in-cheek. It could be a whole lot of things. I wanted to see how the actors were handling it. I love their take."

"If Ward Had a Big Chip on His Shoulder, Then Chandler's Was Even Bigger."

According to Crane, the decision was for Chandler Groff to be a product "of the same class struggle that everyone's been part of" on Kildare Island and which also "formed Ward (Cameron):"

"This character is born in the village where this takes place, has been part of the same class struggle that everyone's been part of that formed Ward. That which you watched Ward go through for three years, and what turned him into such a monster and to do such monstrous things... and has been turning Rafe into a monster over time from that point of view. I think what they wanted to see is that Chandler too is a victim of this sort of thing."

But while Chandler Groff and Ward Cameron are a product of this specific class struggle, the Outer Banks star noted they're not the same, nor did the two individuals choose the same path:

"If Ward had a big chip on his shoulder, then Chandler's was even bigger. But instead of doing it on his steam, he did it through marrying into some uptown girl. I think his intense narcissism that he's developed... Kind of just feeling out of place and rejecting this insecurity... has been eating him alive from the get-go..."

"He's Found That It Didn't Bother Him From an Early Age..."

In discussing that revealing Season 4 flashback where Chandler Groff kills JJ's mom, Larissa Genrette, Crane delved into how his character became such a monster and how "I think it's very easy for him to go on:"

"...it breaks your morality by having to chase something inauthentic to you... I think those are the pressures that drive people to do terrible things. I think once you've passed the threshold of ethics and behavior, I think it's very easy for him to go on."

While details about Chandler Groff's Season 5 story are scarce, fans know he's expected to return with the surviving Pogues determined to hunt him down (check out Outer Banks Season 5's confirmed cast here).

But even so, Crane acknowledged that at this point, "There's just nothing left that's pretty inside:"

"He's found that it didn't bother him from an early age to do some of the things that he did. Letting his child go. Obviously, what he did to his wife. I think that turned him ugly over time. You just become a monster over time. It's like Dorian Gray's painting after awhile. There's just nothing left that's pretty inside. So I think that's where he's at."

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Seasons 1-4 of Outer Banks are streaming now on Netflix. Season 5's release date has yet to be announced (but here's when it's expected!)