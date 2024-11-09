JJ's Outer Banks story officially came to a close in Netflix's Season 4, and it seems like that's where it will stay.

One of the series' original Pogues, Outer Banks killed off JJ Maybank (Rudy Pankow) in the Season 4 finale, setting the stage for his friends to avenge his death in Season 5.

Will JJ Play a Big Role In Outer Banks Season 5?

Outer Banks

Before Part 2 of Outer Banks Season 4 dropped on Netflix, and prior to audiences learning about JJ's death, the streamer confirmed the teen treasure-hunting series had been renewed for a fifth and final season.

Since the finale ended with Chandler Groff leaving JJ for dead, and the Pogues (plus Rafe) deciding to avenge his death, the question is whether Pankow's loveable rebel will have any presence in Season 5.

In talking with Tudum about JJ's heartwrenching goodbye, series co-creator Jonas Pate revealed Rudy Pankow embraced the "powerful way to end" the character's journey.

Granted, while JJ was killed by his birth father and never made it back to Kildare Island, he went out having found the Blue Crown, his redemption for contributing to the loss of Poguelandia.

More importantly, he died realizing that he had been everything he wanted all along, which was his Pogue family and Kiera (Madison Bailey), and he died trying to protect them.

Pate went on to recall a line from Ward Cameron actor Chip Esten about a character's story coming to an end, saying, "You got to end well. Your character's got to end well."

From Pate's comments, it sounds like JJ's story has concluded — and in a way that wouldn't be served by a surprise return or shocking twist.

Can Fans Expect JJ in Season 5 Flashbacks (And More?)

With JJ's death being the catalyst for the start of Season 5, Pankow's character is almost guaranteed to be featured in the Season 5 recap at the least.

However, it also wouldn't be surprising if he appears in a flashback since Outer Banks has utilized this storytelling device in the past.

Even though Season 5's announcement to "all Pogues" didn't confirm any cast members or characters, and JJ's Poguelandia flag artwork was noticeably present at the top, overall, the character's presence is expected to be minimal.

Rumors leading up to Season 4 and in the recent aftermath suggested drama between Outer Banks' Rudy Pankow and Madison Bailey.

If true, not only would too much JJ undercut the story being told, but it's probably not something the actors or the showrunners would want.

But within the world of Outer Banks, JJ's life and death will still play a huge part in influencing the surviving Pogues (check out Outer Banks Season 4 Part 2 cast here) throughout the final season.

It's also likely that John B. and Sarah will honor his legacy by naming their baby after him in some way, especially since he suggested as much earlier in Season 4.

The first four seasons of Outer Banks are streaming now on Netflix.