Outer Banks' Larissa Genrette Twist In Season 4, Explained

The Pogues are uncovering more than just treasure in Season 4 of Outer Banks; and for the chaos-loving JJ Maybank (Rudy Pankow), it's personal.

After finding El Dorado in Season 3, the cast of Outer Banks Season 4 find themselves entangled in a new treasure hunt involving Blackbeard and the Genrette family who killed North Carolina's most famous pirate.

In working for the allegedly cursed Genrette patriarch, the working-class Pogues learn about Larissa Genrette who is said to have died with her infant son years prior.

Who Is Larissa Genrette In Outer Banks Season 4?

Netflix

In Episode 5 of Outer Banks Season 4, JJ learns Larissa Genrette is his birth mother and he was the baby who he was believed to have died with her.

Wes Genrette, the man who hired the Pogues to find Blackbeard's wife's amulet, was Larissa's father and has long attributed her death to the family curse.

Before his mysterious death in Episode 2, he penned a letter to "Master JJ Maybank" encouraging him to talk to his father, Luke, and ask about the "Albatross."

After tracking down Luke who was last seen in Season 2, he admits he's not JJ's birth father but took him in to help Larissa who was last seen on a boat called the "Albatross."

Larissa, however, was married to Chandler Groff who's still alive and likely JJ's father.

Whether he knows about his son or not is unknown. However, Episode 5 suggests he's not only in a relationship with Hollis but likely in on the scheme to grab OBX land.

Wait, JJ's a Kook? Season 4's New Mystery

No doubt Part 2 of Outer Banks Season 4 will deal with the fallout of this revelation (JJ's not a Pogue?!) and its mysteries.

At the moment, it seems like Chandler Groff could've been behind both Larissa and Wes' deaths and used the legendary family curse to his advantage.

But then again, since Outer Banks already delivered this twist, it's possible the series has another shocker waiting in the wings.

A big question from a character standpoint is how JJ will deal with this newfound knowledge, especially in light of his traumatic childhood due to Luke's abuse, and if knowing his true identity will put him in danger.

After all, there has been online speculation that Rudy Pankow may be leaving Outer Banks making Season 4 his last.

There's also the question of what actually happened aboard the "Albatross" that night, why Larissa gave JJ to Luke, and is Larissa truly dead?

While the latter appears to be true, Outer Banks has a history of resurrecting parents as previous seasons suggested John B.'s father too had died before his surprise return.

Fortunately, fans won't have to wait too long to find out. While Season 4 is only five episodes long at the moment, Part 2 is set to debut on Thursday, November 7.

Part 1 of Outer Banks Season 4 is streaming now on Netflix; Part 2 arrives on Thursday, November 7.