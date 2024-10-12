Outer Banks is finally back for Season 4 on Netflix, but fans have been left confused as to why only five episodes are streaming now.

Why Is Outer Banks Season 4 Only Five Episodes So Far?

Netflix

Nearly two years after Outer Banks debuted its third season on Netflix, the adventure drama is back for Season 4, but its release has left some fans confused.

Despite every past season containing 10 episodes, Outer Banks Season 4 was released on Netflix on Thursday, October 10 with just five episodes. But fans shouldn't worry, as that won't be the last fans see of the gang until Season 5.

Much like many other major Netflix shows such as Stranger Things, You, and Bridgerton, Outer Banks Season 4 will premiere in two parts.

The remaining five episodes will follow just four weeks after the first part as they will premiere on Thursday, November 7.

Here's a full look at the release schedule for Outer Banks Season 4, including the confirmed episode titles for the remaining episodes:

Episode 1 - “The Enduro” - October 10

Episode 2 - “Blackbeard” - October 10

Episode 3 - “The Lupine Corsairs” - October 10

Episode 4 - “The Swell” - October 10

Episode 5 - “Albatross” - October 10

Episode 6 - “The Town Council” - November 7

Episode 7 - “Mothers and Fathers” - November 7

Episode 8 - “Decision Day” - November 7

Episode 9 - “The Storm” - November 7

Episode 10 - “The Blue Crown” - November 7

Beyond that, it's unclear what the future holds for Outer Banks, as the series has not yet been renewed for Season 5 nor has Season 4 been confirmed as the last.

[ Every Character & Actor in Outer Banks Season 4 ]

Why Outer Banks Season 4 Is Releasing in Two Parts

The binge model of releasing entire seasons in a single release was instrumental in putting Netflix and other services on the map. But more recent years have seen streaming original series gradually moving away from that famous model.

While services such as Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ have generally opted for weekly episode drops, Netflix has stayed slightly closer to its binge model by breaking its seasons into two or three parts of about five episodes.

Netflix has never given an explicit reason behind the move, but the prolonged discussion and online engagement may be a factor. After all, fans will undoubtedly be talking about Outer Banks Season 4's first five episodes and speculating what's to come in the remaining episodes for the next few weeks.

On top of that, splitting seasons into two parts released weeks apart forces viewers who may only be subscribing to Netflix for that show to hold onto their subscription for multiple months, instead of just canceling after viewing.

The first five episodes of Outer Banks Season 4 are streaming now on Netflix with the second part set to follow on Thursday, November 7.