Fans now know when Season 4 of Outer Banks drops on Netflix.

After three seasons of the Pogues hunting down legendary treasure tied to John B.'s missing father, the Season 3 finale introduced a new treasure hunt and one connected to their own Outer Banks, North Carolina.

Unfortunately, the 2023 Hollywood strikes delayed Season 4; but after months of filming and the recent news that filming wrapped, Netflix has released the new season's schedule.

Netflix confirmed on its media page the official release schedule for Season 4 of Outer Banks.

The first five episodes of the new season are confirmed to premiere on Thursday, October 10, while the second half will debut on Thursday, November 14.

This isn't the first time Netflix has opted to release a new season in two halves, such as in the case of Stranger Things Season 4 and Cobra Kai Season 6.

However, it is a first for Outer Banks whose previous 10-episode seasons debuted in a single binge-model drop.

The episode release schedule for Season 4 of Outer Banks is as follows:

Part 1:

Episode 1 - October 10

Episode 2 - October 10

Episode 3 - October 10

Episode 4 - October 10

Episode 5 - October 10

Part 2:

Episode 6 - November 14

Episode 7 - November 14

Episode 8 - November 14

Episode 9 - November 14

Episode 10 - November 14

What To Expect From Outer Banks Season 4

A new treasure-hunting pursuit related to the legendary pirate, Blackbeard, isn't all that John B. and his crew will be deal with in the new season.

Outer Banks showrunner, Jonas Pate, has already teased a few things to expect in Season 4, including the Pogues' post-high school lives.

Pate also confirmed the next batch of episodes introduce new villains and highlight more of Rudy Panko's JJ, saying:

"I mean, JJ the character’s capable of pretty much anything. Season 4 is going to be all about that, really."

A big question is how separating the new season into two parts will impact the teen drama's new narrative and its audience engagement.

Something to consider is whether Jonas Pate and the Outer Banks team knew about Netflix's two-part release schedule in advance. If so, fans may want to brace themselves for an Episode 5 cliffhanger.

Episodes 1-5 of Outer Banks Season 4 arrive on October 10; Episodes 6-10 drop on November 14. Seasons 1-3 are streaming now on Netflix.

