Outer Banks Season 4 Gets Exciting Release Update (Official)

Outer Banks Season 4 may be on its way to a release on Netflix according to an update from one of its stars.

Season 4's release timeframe has been a mystery since Season 3 arrived in February 2023, which was followed closely by 2023's writers' and actors' strikes.

On June 3, star Madison Bailey indicated the main cast was nearly finished filming their material, leaving fans wondering exactly how long it would be until new episodes debuted.

J. Anthony Crane, who plays Chandler Groff in Netflix's Outer Banks, shared an exciting new update on when Season 4 will be released.

In a video post on Instagram, Crane confirmed that filming is complete for the fourth season, thanking those involved for "changing [his] life."

He then expressed hope for fans to "tune in this fall for the premiere," setting up a fall 2024 timeframe:

"And that’s a wrap! What a glorious day to end a glorious season. Thank you 'Outer Banks' for changing me. And changing my life. I hope you all tune in this fall for the premiere. A lot in store. P4L."

This comes after Netflix reassured fans in its May 15 Upfront presentation that Outer Banks would arrive before the end of 2024.

When Will Outer Banks Season 4 Be Released?

Now that Outer Banks Season 4 is officially finished filming, the main question is when exactly the next set of episodes will hit Netflix.

Given the fall 2024 timeframe mentioned by J. Anthony Crane in his video message along with the 2024 timeframe that was set months ago, that premiere is not far away.

Most likely, with fall being mentioned for its release, Season 4 is on its way to debuting sometime in either October or November. However, this could be moved up slightly earlier as well.

In 2021, Season 2 premiered only four months after it wrapped filming, leaving a small chance that Season 4 could premiere as early as September.

Season 3 took only one more month to complete production, leaving a five-month gap between the end of shooting and its February 23, 2023 debut date.

Taking those numbers into account, October or November is the best bet for when Season 4 will finally make its arrival, ending a gap between seasons of at least 20 months.

