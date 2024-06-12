One of Outer Banks' stars gave fans a reassuring update about production on Season 4, which should not be far from its release.

More treasure-hunting adventures are confirmed for the Outer Banks saga after the end of Season 3. However, Season 4's release has been in limbo since the last season debuted in February 2023.

Production on Season 4 faced heavy delays due to 2023's writers' and actors' strikes, leaving its ultimate release date a mystery.

Speaking with Nylon, Outer Banks star Madison Bailey confirmed the main cast is not far from wrapping production on Season 4.

When asked what she can tease for the new season, Bailey noted she and her castmates will "be wrapping up super shortly," sharing her excitement for the new season to arrive on Netflix:

"We are still in the process of filming Season 4. We'll be wrapping up super shortly, and I'm excited for this season to come out. I'm actively looking at other projects for something in between. But it's always some form of chaos. It's a big one. I mean ... we only go up, you know?"

Additionally, Netflix reassured fans during its May 15 Upfront presentation that the show would return before the end of 2024.

When Will Outer Banks Season 4 Be Released?

Fans have information on Outer Banks' filming schedule going as far back as Season 2, which should help indicate Season 4's debut date.

Season 2's filming schedule ran between August 31, 2020, and April 2, 2021, and the season dropped on Netflix just under four months later on July 30, 2021.

Season 3 was then filmed from February 15, 2022, until September 2022 before new episodes came to the streamer on February 23, 2023 (a five-month gap).

Should Season 4 wrap in the next few weeks, the show is likely to return either in late fall or early winter, sometime between October and December.

Outer Banks Season 4 will arrive on Netflix before the end of 2024.

