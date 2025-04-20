Outer Banks Season 5 Gets Bad News Amid Release Wait

Outer Banks Season 5 may not be as close as viewers expected, as its debut was seemingly pushed back.

Following a tragic death at the end of Outer Banks Season 4, anticipation is slowly building to see what is being developed for Season 5. This will put the core group of Pogues in unfamiliar territory as they seek out revenge for their loss, giving them a different path to take next season.

Season 4 enjoyed its debut on Netflix in October and November 2024, but even with Season 5 confirmed, news on its eventual release timeframe has been minimal.

Outer Banks Facing Unfortunate Production Delay for Season 5

What's on Netflix shared an unfortunate update on the production schedule for Outer Banks Season 5.

According to this report, Season 5 will not begin filming until June 16, which will take place in Charleston, South Carolina. Shooting is then presumed to last through the end of 2025.

This marks a delay to the start of filming for the new season, which was originally set to kick off a month earlier in May 2025, but no reason was given for the delay.

With questions being asked about what will happen in Season 5, this news is sure to keep fans on edge about when the story will continue.

When Will Outer Banks Season 5 Release?

While Outer Banks Season 5 does not have an official release timeframe yet, looking back at past seasons should help with a prediction.

Season 2 began filming in late August 2020 and finished in early April 2021, lasting about six months in total. The show then returned to Netflix almost four months later on July 30, 2021.

Season 3 then took about seven months to film between February and September 2022, premiering on the streaming service in February 2023.

Unfortunately, Season 4 faced some major delays due to the writers' and actors' strikes, leading filming to take place over the span of a full year. Production started in June 2023 before both strikes and ended in June 2024, which came before the season first began airing in October 2024.

Should Season 5 take about six or seven months to complete filming, that would place the end of production in either January or February 2026. That would mean fans should not expect the new season to be ready for a Netflix arrival until sometime between May and July 2026.