Outer Banks Season 4 has been in the works for a long time, leaving many fans wondering exactly when it will be released on Netflix.

Telling the story of a group of teenagers searching for lost treasure, Outer Banks became one of Netflix's most popular dramas, with Season 3 pulling in massive viewership numbers (99 million hours viewed, per Forbes).

Following a long delay in production due to 2023's actors' and writers' strikes, Season 4 began filming in November. That schedule started to give fans an idea of when the new season could debut, although updates have been sparse since then.

A picture posted in the Official Outer Banks Season 4 Facebook group hinted at when the new season may arrive on Netflix.

Posted on May 22, the photo shows Cullen Moss' Deputy Shoupe filming material on a police boat, indicating that filming is still taking place.

This comes after Netflix reaffirmed during its Upfront presentation on May 15 that Outer Banks Season 4 would arrive on the streamer sometime in 2024.

When Will Outer Banks Season 4 Release on Netflix

Considering filming is still ongoing for Outer Banks Season 4, as it has been since November, production is most likely nearing its end as the season preps to release.

However, with post-production and editing still left to do before the series is ready to release to the public, its debut is still likely a few months away.

At the earliest, fans expect Outer Banks Season 4 to start its streaming run on Netflix this October, assuming post-production takes anywhere from four to five months to complete.

Netflix would have to bring the new season by December to meet its reported and confirmed 2024 release window, although October seems to be the more likely bet so that the streamer can end the year's fourth quarter strong.

Outer Banks Season 4 is expected to debut on Netflix sometime in 2024.

