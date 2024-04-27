Outer Banks Season 4 Gets Reassuring Release Update (Official)

Outer Banks fans can rest assured that Season 4's release is still on the way.

While Season 3 of Netflix's teen action drama brought one treasure-hunting story to an end, it also introduced another along with the promise of a new season.

However, due to the 2023 Hollywood strikes, production was ultimately delayed; but now that filming is finally drawing to a close, Netflix just shared an encouraging update for when Season 4 will debut.

Outer Banks Season 4's Upcoming Release

According to Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos (via The Hollywood Reporter), Outer Banks Season 4 is still set to release in 2024 and within the second half of the year.

Previously, filming for Season 4 was reported to wrap by Monday, May 20, a claim supported by John B. star Chase Stokes as he teased the cast is "getting close" to the Season 4 "finish line."

The streamer's new official reassuring update suggests production hasn't experienced delays and still has a 2024 release circled on its calendar.

When Will Netflix Release Outer Banks Season 4?

While fans now know Outer Banks Season 4 is slated to drop in the second half of the year, the question is whether it will come in the fall or winter of 2024.

If the production does wrap in May, a fall release is possible as, in the past, Outer Banks has dropped new seasons anywhere from three to five months after filming.

Currently, October 2024 is a likely release month for Season 4.

Still, it's worth noting that Netflix is set to release a backlog of its popular shows and projects in the coming months, including Squid Game, Cobra Kai, Emily in Paris, and more.

Therefore, just because Outer Banks Season 4 can premiere in October or earlier, that doesn't mean it will.

Fans should expect to hear an exact release date from Netflix, as well as further news about Season 4, in the weeks to come.

Seasons 1-3 of Outer Banks are available to stream on Netflix.

