Here's Why JJ's Dad Is Wanted In Outer Banks Season 4

JJ's emotional confrontation with his dad, Luke Maybank, left Netflix Outer Banks fans asking why he was on the run in Season 4.

After receiving a mysterious letter from Wes Genrette, JJ Maybank (Rudy Pankow) looks for his dad, leading to one of Outer Banks' biggest twists.

While the surprise reveal raised many questions about Part 2 of Season 4, audiences question why Luke Maybank hid from the law.

Why Luke Maybank Is Wanted in Outer Banks Season 4

First introduced in Season 1 and played by Gary Weeks, Luke Maybank is JJ Maybank's abusive father with a history of illegal activity and substance abuse.

In Outer Banks Season 2, Luke is sent to jail but later returns to tell JJ he's out on a work release before breaking into a pharmacy.

Despite their rocky relationship, JJ helps his dad secure a boat so he can escape from his wanted status to the Yucatán. At the time, Luke also warns JJ that he may never come back, and JJ destroys his dad's drugs without him knowing.

That emotional Season 2 episode, "The Cross," is the last Netflix audience has seen of Luke Maybank, meaning JJ's been on his own with the Outer Banks current cast for roughly two years.

When JJ goes looking for Luke in Episode 5 of Season 4, he's surprised to learn Luke isn't hiding in the Yucatán but has only been a few miles away, hiding out with Barracuda Mike.

JJ & Luke Maybank's Season 4 Future

JJ isn't the only one who finds Luke at Barracuda Mike's. The police also do, leading the father and son to escape by boat.

After evading the authorities, Luke explains the reason for Wes Genrette's letter, confessing to JJ that he isn't his real father but took him in to help his mother, Larissa Genrette.

This reveal is particularly tragic given the physical and emotional abuse JJ endured from Luke and that his life could've been dramatically different.

The question is how this bombshell will affect Luke and JJ's relationship. Since the authorities know Luke's in OBX and is still wanted, will he continue to live on the run or be sent back to jail?

Finally, this cliffhanger twist also has fans questioning if this dramatic storyline has anything to do with online rumors of Rudy Pankow leaving Outer Banks.

Hopefully, fans will get answers, including why JJ's mom gave him to Luke, when Part 2 of Outer Banks Season 4 drops on Thursday, November 7.

Part 1 of Outer Banks Season 4 is streaming on Netflix, and Part 2 will debut on Thursday, November 7.