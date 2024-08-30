Ahead of Outer Banks returning to Netflix, new rumors claim Season 4 will be Rudy Pankow's last.

Since Outer Banks first premiered in 2020, Rudy Pankow has played the loveably reckless and unpredictable JJ Maybank, a Pogue with a troubled home life and John B.'s best friend.

In addition to the hit TV treasure-hunting drama, the 27-year-old has appeared in Uncharted and Accidental Texan and was a fan-favorite casting choice to play the Human Torch in Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Is Rudy Pankow Leaving Netflix's Outer Banks?

New online rumors have Outer Banks fans asking whether Rudy Pankow's JJ will leave after Season 4.

According to unconfirmed social media posts, some of which have been deleted, Rudy Pankow is reportedly ready to leave the teen action drama.

While these claims are unofficial, Pankow's comments suggest there may be truth behind the rumors.

In talking with Backstage about his upcoming stage role in Romeo and Juliet, the actor was reflective about his current role, admitting that "...I know that's not going to last forever:"

“I’m so thankful to be in this position…to be working on this craft with these characters. But I know that’s not going to last forever. I’m capable of trusting that it’s gonna be OK no matter how busy I am, or how not busy I am."

While the actor hasn't formally announced that the upcoming season is his last, in recent months, there has been alleged behind-the-scenes drama between Rudy Pankow and Madison Bailey (Kiara) and their real-life romantic interests due to the actors' onscreen chemistry and fan reactions.

It's also worth noting that Pankow's girlfriend, Eliane Siemek, is an Outer Banks showrunner assistant who has been working on the series since production began.

The JJ star reportedly posted a statement on Instagram (via Reddit) due to the backlash and accusations Siemek received. The statement called out the "disrespect and harassment" and said he plans to keep his relationship private.

Adding to the unfolding backstage issues, eagle-eyed fans took note when Jonas Pate, one of the co-creators of Outer Banks, allegedly unfollowed Pankow and Siemek on social media.

It's also important to note that Kiara star Madison Bailey may be planning to depart the show.

On her Instagram story (shared via @baileysmadisons), Bailey referred to Season 4 as "senior year" when she announced that production had wrapped.

Will Outer Banks Kill Off Rudy Pankow's JJ?

A new Outer Banks Season 4 trailer suggests that the Pogues may experience more problems than usual.

In a voiceover from lead star John B. (Chase Stokes), the Pogues' Season 3 success is "where this story should've ended."

This is followed by John B. warning Pankow's JJ, "We've got everything to lose this time."

Given the cast's comments and Season 4's somewhat chilling warnings, perhaps JJ is pushing his luck a little too far this time around.

The trailer footage shows JJ and Kiara officially in a relationship, raising the stakes and the likelihood that their happy ending may come at a price.

If Rudy Pankow, Madison Bailey, or both stars plan to leave Outer Banks, fans should know official information in the coming weeks.

Netflix renewed Outer Banks for Season 4 in February 2023 before the Season 3 premiere. With Season 4 debuting on October 10, the show's future and cast shouldn't remain under wraps for long.

Part 1 of Outer Banks Season 4 premieres on October 10, followed by Part 2 on November 7.

