Outer Banks' Pogues and Kooks may be out of high school in Season 4, but that doesn't mean its Netflix stars can say the same.

After three seasons of treasure-hunting, family drama, and rivalry between the working-class Pogues and wealthy Kooks, Season 1 kicks off with a glimpse at their post-high school lives before they embark on yet another treasure-hunting adventure.

But while John B. and JJ Maybank are new to the adult world and its responsibilities, how old are the Season 4 Outer Banks actors in comparison to their Netflix roles?

How Old Are the Outer Banks S4 Characters & Actors?

Chase Stokes - John B. Routledge

Netflix

Series star and Pogue ring-leader John B. was 16 years old in Outer Banks Season 1. With high school behind him and in business with his wife Sarah Cameron and his fellow Pogues, John B. is 19 when Season 4 begins.

However, John B. and actor Chase Stokes differ in that Stokes left his teen years behind more than a decade ago as the actor is 32 years old.

Madelyn Cline - Sarah Cameron

Netflix

Like John B., former Kook princess Sarah Cameron is 19 at the start of Season 4 and seemingly living the dream with her husband and the Pogues after losing her father in Season 3.

Madelyn Cline is several years older than her Outer Banks heroine as the actress is currently 26 years old.

Madison Bailey - Kiara Carrera

Netflix

After a tumultuous Season 3 and several rocky confrontations with her parents, "Kie" is finally in a relationship with JJ Maybank in Season 4 and helping the Pogues launch their new business.

Madison Bailey is a little bit closer in age to Outer Banks' young adult characters; but at 25 years old, she's still had far more experience as an adult than Season 4's Kie.

Jonathan Daviss - Pope Heyward

Netflix

Now that the Pogues are entrepreneurs, Pope has his hands full launching their business and keeping tabs on their fortune, all while in a relationship with Carlacia Grant's Cleo.

When Outer Banks Season 1 premiered in 2020, Jonathan Daviss was roughly the same age as his character is now in Season 4. But since several years have passed since the show's inaugural season, Daviss is now 24 years old.

Rudy Pankow - JJ Maybank

Netflix

Fan-favorite JJ Maybank may be a little older in Season 4 and living the dream of running his own boat charter, but he's no less reckless and impulsive.

While fans know JJ is around 19 at the start of Season 4, Rudy Pankow is currently 26 and there's considerable online speculation about whether Season 4 will be Rudy Pankow's last.

Carlacia Grant - Cleo

Netflix

After making her Outer Banks debut in Season 2, Carlacia's confident and competent Cleo became a series regular in Season 3. At the start of Season 4, she's in a relationship with Pope while also helping build the Pogues' new business.

However, much like John B.'s Chase Stokes, Grant is much older than her Outer Banks counterpart; she is actually the oldest member of the main cast at 33 years old.

Austin North - Topper Thornton

Netflix

One of the Outer Banks Kooks and Sarah Cameron's former boyfriend, Topper shows he's still bitter about his and Sarah's history at the start of Season 4.

But while Topper is slightly older than the Pogues at 20 years old, actor Austin North is the same age as Madelyn Cline at 26.

Drew Starkey - Rafe Cameron

Netflix

Longtime Outer Banks antagonist and Sarah Cameron's destructive brother, Rafe, is believed to be either 22 or 23 at the start of Season 4, as well as in a new relationship.

Like most of the Netflix cast, at 28 years old, Drew Starkey is also several years older than his character.

Fiona Palomo - Sofia

Netflix

Introduced in Season 3, Sofia is a Pogue who wants to be a Kook and is in a relationship with Rafe. Season 4 is expected to further explore her character who's believed to be around 23.

At 25 years old, actress Fiona Paloma is only slightly older than Sofia.

Seasons 1-3 of Outer Banks are available to stream on Netflix. Part 1 of Season 4 premiered on Thursday, October 10, and Part 2 is set to release on Thursday, November 7.