The second half of Outer Banks (OBX) Season 4 has arrived on Netflix featuring the show's fan-favorite Pogues and Kooks with a roster of new characters and actors.

Part 1 of the series' latest season ended in a cliffhanger with Pope and Sarah trapped underground and Outer Banks' bombshell twist about Larissa Genrette.

The Main Cast of Outer Banks Season 4 Part 2

Chase Stokes - John B. Routledge

The ringleader of the Outer Banks' Pogues, Chase Stokes' John. B began Season 4 with Sarah and the rest of the crew enjoying the spoils of their last treasure hunt and building their own Poguelandia in Outer Banks.

But due to poor decisions and JJ's gamble, he's reluctantly pulled back into the "G-game" once more to find Blackbeard's treasure and save his new home.

In addition to starring in Uglies with Joey King (read more about Uglies here), Stokes has also appeared in Tell Me Your Secrets and briefly appeared in Stranger Things.

Madelyn Cline - Sarah Cameron

Former Kook princess turned Pogue heroine, Sarah Cameron (played by Madelyn Cline) is fulfilling her dream of running a shop along with John B. and the rest of the Pogues when Season 4 begins. But when a new adventure (and necessity) comes calling, Sarah jumps right back into the action and some significant danger.

In addition to Outer Banks, Cline is also known for playing Whiskey in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, as well as This Is the Night, The Giant, and Stranger Things.

Madison Bailey - Kiara Carrera

After escaping a camp for troubled teens in Season 3, Madison Bailey's Kiara moves in with the Pogues to run Poguelandia in Season 4 and continue her relationship with JJ.

Bailey recently starred in Time Cut (find out who Time Cut's killer is here) but also has credits for American Horror Stories and Council of Dads.

Jonathan Daviss - Pope Heyward

In Season 4, Pope (Jonathan Daviss) struggles with the Pogues' handling of their newfound fortune and struggling to launch their new business. When they decide to go after Blackbeard's treasure, Pope's intelligence continues to prove invaluable; and while he saves his girlfriend Cleo, he cannot save her father figure, Terrance.

Fans may recognize Daviss for his roles in Do Revenge, Revolution, and Age of Summer.

Rudy Pankow - JJ Maybank

While JJ Maybank is always at the front and center of the Outer Banks action, the loose cannon Pogue takes center stage in Season 4 when he puts his friends' livelihood at risk and discovers his true parentage.

But now that Part 2 has dropped on Netflix, the question everyone is asking is whether JJ dies in the Outer Banks Season 4 finale.

Actor Rudy Pankow has also enjoyed roles in Uncharted, Accidental Texan, and 5lbs of Pressure.

Drew Starkey - Rafe Cameron

A longtime Outer Banks antagonist, Drew Starkey's Rafe is Sarah's determined yet unhinged older brother who's reeling from the Season 3 loss of their father while also trying to establish himself as a businessman. Rafe is also in a relationship with Sofia who manages to bring out his better side.

In addition to his love-to-hate performance as Rafe, Drew Starkey's credits include Love, Simon, The Hate U Give, and Mine 9.

Austin North - Topper

Sarah's former Kook boyfriend who does not always heed his better angels is back in Season 4 with a new girlfriend, Ruthie, who appears to be the worst possible influence.

Topper actor Austin North is also known for his role as Logan Watson in I Didn't Do It, and he's also appeared in All Night and Beautiful Wedding.

Carlacia Grant - Cleo

After officially joining the Pogues in Season 3, Carlacia Grant's Cleo finds her stride, and a home, at Poguelandia in Season 4 while also pursuing a relationship with Pope. Unfortunately, her happily ever after is shattered when Terrence, her former father figure, is killed trying to save her life, leaving her angry and devastated.

Grant is also known for her roles in Apollyon, The Resident, and Greenleaf.

Fiona Palomo - Sofia

First introduced in Season 3, Sofia is Rafe's new girlfriend who struggles with her Pogue status in the world of Kooks. After initially refusing to take a bribe to persuade Rafe to accept a real estate deal with Hollis, she changes her mind when Rafe publically denies their relationship.

Sofia Palomo's additional credits range from Journey to Bethlehem to El Roomie to Control Z.

Cullen Moss - Shoupe

The reliably frustrating Sherrif Shoupe is back in Season 4, but whether he is willing to help or hurt the Pogues this time around is anyone's guess.

Actor Cullen Moss has a lengthy list of credits to his name, such as The Notebook, Hidden Figures, and One Tree Hill.

J. Anthony Crane - Chandler Groff

A newcomer to Outer Banks in Season 4, Chander Groff (brought to life by J. Anthony Crane) was the husband of Larissa Genrette, Wes Genrette's son-in-law, and JJ's real father who may have nefarious intentions.

Crane's other major acting credit includes playing Morty in Billions.

Rigo Sanchez - Lightner

Rigo Sanchez takes on another new Outer Banks character, Lightner. Lightner is clearly up to no good when he appears at the start of Season 4 and shows his ruthlessness when he kills Terrance in Part 1.

Sanchez is known for his roles in Station 19, Animal Kingdom, and Diggstown.

Pollyanna McIntosh - Dalia

A new Outer Banks villain, Dalia appears to be calling the shots in the hunt for Blackbeard's treasure in Part 1 of Season 4.

Pollyanna McIntosh is best known for playing Jada in The Walking Dead and its spin-offs, and for being a cast member in Vikings: Valhalla Season 3.

Gary Weeks - Luke

Throughout previous seasons, Luke Maybank was JJ's abusive father who's wanted in Outer Banks Season 4. But in Episode 5 of Part 1, Luke reveals he is not JJ's father at all but took him in to help his real mother, Larissa.

Gary Weeks can also be seen in Spider-Man: No Way Home (check out Gary's interview with The Direct and his MCU pitch here), as well as Sweet Magnolias and Instant Family.

E. Roger Mitchell - Heyward

The owner of Heyward's Seafood, E. Roger Mitchell's Heyward is known for being able to get anything on the island. He's also Pope's dad who took in Cleo during Season 3 and, despite worrying about his son, is always supportive.

Mitchell has a number of impressive credits to his name, including Hunger Games: Catching Fire, Sully, and The Walking Dead.

Tonia Jackson - Cary Heyward

Pope's mother and Heyward's wife, Cary does not have as much screen time as the rest of the Heyward family; but she always appears loving and supportive.

Cary actress Tonia Jackson has appeared in Black Lightning, Till, and Ms. Marvel as Mrs. Hillman.

Marland Burke - Mike Carrera

Mike Carerra is Kiara's dad, a former Pogue who turned Kook thanks to his successful business. Throughout the series, he tries to keep Kiara away from the Pogues but with little success.

Marland Burke has appeared in Criminal Minds, Sweet Magnolias, and The Company You Keep.

Samantha Soule - Anna Carrera

Anna grew up as a Kook and, after marrying Mike Carerra, has worked hard to give her daughter Kiara the same privileges she once enjoyed. However, throughout past seasons, her relationship with Kiara has become increasingly strained, especially in Season 3 (check out a summary of Outer Banks Season 3 plot and storylines here).

Actress Samantha Soule is known for her roles in The Irishman, Godless, and Tales of the City.

Frank Hoyt Taylor - Judge Holden

Judge Holden is Topper's grandfather and a well-known judge who plays a part in Part 2 of Season 4.

In addition to Outer Banks, Frank Hoyt Taylor has appeared in 28 Days, Big Fish, and 2011's Footloose.

Brianna Brown - Hollis

In Part 1 of Season 4, Outer Banks newcomer Hollis (played by Brianna Brown) approached Rafe for a big real estate deal and was willing to bribe Sofia to make sure it happened. Heading into Part 2, she appears to also be working with Chandler Groff.

Brown's previous credits include The Rookie, Spider-Man 2, and Dynasty.

Rahmell Peebles - Finn

Finn is one of several new faces in Outer Banks Season 4.

Rahmell Peebles previously appeared in FBI and The Equalizer.

Philip Fornah - Silver

Another new character seen in the mix of this season's treasure-hunting drama is Silver.

Philip Fornah's prior credits range from Better Call Saul to Six to Loki on Disney+.

Tony DeMil - Frag

Rounding out the lineup of new Season 4 characters is Frag, played by Tony DeMil.

Tony DeMil has a long list of credits which include roles in Succession, Zola, and Mayor of Kingstown.

Seasons 1-4 of Outer Banks are available to stream on Netflix.