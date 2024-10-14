Outer Banks Season 3 Recap: Summary of Every Key Plot & Storyline

From maroonings and kidnappings to family reunions and finding El Dorado, fans may need a Season 3 refresher before diving into Outer Banks Season 4.

Released in February of 2023, the third season of Netflix's Outer Banks wrapped up the Pogues' first treasure-hunting venture while leaving John B. and the crew forever changed.

Full Recap of Outer Banks Season 3

Welcome to Poguelandia

Netflix

Season 3 Episode 1 kicks off with the Pogues stranded on a deserted island they name "Poguelandia." Their life together in paradise offers a glimpse of what their future could be; but in true Pogue fashion, they don't stay out of trouble for long.

After discovering the pilot of their rescue plane isn't who he says he is, the plane crashes in Barbados and Kiara is kidnapped.

Escape From Barbados

With series antagonist Ward Cameron recovering from his Season 2 injuries, Sarah's brother Rafe takes the lead in selling the Cross of Santo Domingo which also leads him to Barbados.

In Episode 2, both Kiara's kidnapper and Rafe's interested buyer turn out to be the El Dorado-obsessed Carlos Singh. The two team up to escape; but she ultimately steals his boat to reunite with the Pogues and return home to OBX.

John B. Finds His Dad

At the end of Episode 2, John B. turns down Kiara's boat ride home to find his father, Big John Routledge, who sparked this treasure hunt back in Season 1 and was thought to be dead.

Following their reunion, Episode 3 reveals Big John is also on the run from Carlos Singh after he escaped and hid an artifact crucial to finding El Dorado.

After John B. and his dad join the Pogues in Episode 4, Big John's reluctance to share his treasure-hunting plans with the group strains John B.'s relationship with Sarah and his friends.

In the meantime, John B. is disturbed by his dad's obsession and is later horrified when Big John resorts to violent means to steal back the Denmark Tanny diary.

Kiara and JJ's New Relationship

Netflix

The Season 2 chemistry between Kiara and JJ continues in Season 3; and in Episode 7, she confesses her feelings for him.

He returns the sentiment in Episode 9 when he breaks her out of a behavioral reformation camp for troubled teens her parents sent her against her will.

The Season 1 Love Triangle Returns

Now homeless and alienated from her family, Sarah reconnects with her Season 1 Kook boyfriend, Topper; and in Episode 5, she convinces him to help her and the Pogues steal back the Cross of Santo Domingo.

When she confronts John B. about his distance and keeping secrets, John B. lashes out at her, leaving Sarah hurt and alone.

After running into Topper, she cheats on John B. which she soon regrets. When she tells John B. what happened in Episode 7, he beats up Topper and is later arrested for assault.

Sarah and John B. later reconcile, leading Topper to retaliate by setting John B.'s house on fire.

Ward Cameron Deals With His Kids

After Rafe saves Ward Cameron from a hitman Rafe himself hired, he grants Rafe control of his real estate business in OBX in Episode 9.

Thanks to his private jet, Ward then manages to insert himself in the Pogues' quest to South America where Big John was taken after Carlos Singh kidnapped him and where El Dorado is located.

Finally Finding El Dorado

Netflix

After an injured Big John, Sarah, and John B. discover the entrance to El Dorado is underwater in Episode 10, John B. and Sarah take the plunge together, solve the riddle, and discover the lost city before taking back a piece of gold as proof.

But along the way, the couple realizes their real treasure isn't gold at all, something maybe their fathers have missed along the way.

Losing Two Fathers

Finding El Dorado is far from the only event that happens in the Season 3 finale. Following Sarah and John B's success, Singh and his men arrive for a (literally) explosive showdown with the Pogues. After a gunman turns his weapon on Sarah, Ward sacrifices himself in an effort to save her.

Soon after, Big John collapses from his injuries; and despite John B.'s best efforts, he doesn't make it and dies holding a piece of El Dorado gold.

Season 4's New Treasure Hunt

Episode 10 ends in an 18-month time jump where the Pogues are in a new stage of life and publically celebrated for finding El Dorado.

At the reception, a man approaches the crew with a new treasure-hunting adventure involving Blackbeard, setting the stage for what's about to unfold for Season 4's cast of characters.

The first five episodes of Outer Banks Season 4 are streaming now on Netflix. Part 2 drops on Thursday, November 7.