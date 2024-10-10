Outer Banks Season 4 has a wealth of new faces, including Billions star J. Anthony Crane, The Walking Dead's Pollyanna McIntosh, and Station 19's Rigo Sanchez.

The hype surrounding Netflix's Outer Banks Season 4 has been high ever since the announcement that filming has already wrapped.

The upcoming season is set to chronicle a brand new treasure hunt adventure for the Pogues which the Season 3 finale confirmed as something that has ties to Edward Teach (aka Blackbeard).

Outer Banks Season 4 is split into two parts, with Part 1 being released on October 10. Part 2 is set to drop on November 7.

Every Main Cast Member of Outer Banks Season 4

Chase Stokes - John B

Chase Stokes

Chase Stokes reprises his role as John B. Routledge, the Pogues' ringleader who is in a relationship with Sarah.

At the end of Season 3, John B. and Sarah are happily living together while running a surf shop. The happy-ever-after is put on pause after Wes Genrette arrives to inform the Pogues about a quest to find Blackbeard's treasure.

The first few episodes of Season 4 primarily focused on John B's quest to lead the Pogues to find Blackbeard's ship, kickstarting their quest for the much-coveted treasure.

Stokes recently appeared as Peris in Uglies alongside Joey King. The actor also starred in Tell Me Your Secrets, Stranger Things, and The First.

Madelyn Cline - Sarah

Madelyn Cline

Madelyn Cline returns as Sarah, a brilliant member of the Pogues who suffered a pregnancy scare in the previous season.

In Season 4, Sarah and John are enjoying their peace after finding the lost city of El Dorado. However, it is only a matter of time before conflict arrives.

Sarah is seen arguing with her sister, Rose, after she blames her for the death of their father.

After some financial woes, Sarah decides to join the rest of the Pogues in the hunt for Blackbeard's treasure.

Cline can be seen in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, This Is the Night, and The Giant.

Rudy Pankow - JJ

Rudy Pankow

Rudy Pankow plays JJ, John B.'s reckless best friend and Kiara's love interest.

At the start of Season 4, JJ and Kie are rejected by the latter's parents after the chaotic moments of Season 3.

Things take a turn for the worse after the Pogues lose a good chunk of their money due to an auction gone wrong.

JJ then decides to bet the remaining money on The Kildare Enduro (aka motorcycle races on the beach) to earn more money for the Pogues.

However, he ends up losing, leading to an all-out clash in Poguelandia.

Pankow has credits in Uncharted, Accidental Texan, and 5lbs of Pressure.

Madison Bailey - Kiara

Madison Bailey

Madison Bailey portrays Kiara, JJ's girlfriend who starts a new life with him in Poguelandia after finding the lost city of El Dorado in Season 3. Her ultimate dream is to still save the dolphins and the turtles.

In Season 4, Kiara navigates the ups and downs of her relationship with JJ, but it goes sideways after JJ gambles the rest of their money in a motorcycle race.

Bailey's notable credits include roles in American Horror Stories, The Painter, and Council of Dads.

Jonathan Daviss - Pope

Jonathan Daviss

Jonathan Daviss brings Pope to life in Outer Banks Season 4. The character is considered as the Pogues' smartest member and he flexes his intelligence by breaking down what to do with their hard-earned money.

However, JJ's reckless actions in the auction managed to lose them a good chunk of money, leaving them with a small amount for construction and other miscellaneous fees.

Fans may recognize Daviss for his roles in Do Revenge, Revolution, and Age of Summer.

Carlacia Grant - Cleo

Carlacia Grant

Carlacia Grant's Cleo is another loyal member of the Pogues who will do whatever it takes for her newfound brothers and sisters.

Outer Banks Season 4 begins with Cleo helping out the rest of the Pogues in creating Poguelandia 2.0 after buying JJ's property with their hard-earned money from the last treasure hunt.

Grant appeared in Apollyon, The Resident, and Greenleaf.

Fiona Palomo - Sofia

Fiona Palomo

Fiona Palomo returns as Sofia, Rafe's girlfriend and a bartender.

Palomo is known for her roles in Journey to Bethlehem, El Roomie, and Control Z.

Drew Starkey - Rafe Cameron

Drew Starkey

Drew Starkey is back as Rafe Cameron, Sarah's older brother who serves as one of the antagonists in Outer Banks Season 4.

Rafe is out for revenge against the Pogues after blaming John B and Sarah for the death of his father. His first act of retribution involves sabotaging JJ's chances of winning the motorbike race to prevent the Pogues from winning any money.

Starkey has credits in Love, Simon, The Hate U Give, and Mine 9.

Austin North - Topper Thornton

Austin North

Austin North plays Topper Thornton, Sarah's ex-boyfriend and the king of The Kooks.

Similar to Rafe, Topper is out for blood against the Pogues after Sarah betrayed him for getting back together with John B.

In Season 4, Episode 1, Topper wins the motorcycle race over JJ and John B, making the Pogues' financial woes even worse.

North's most recognizable role is playing Logan Watson in I Didn't Do It.

The actor also appeared in All Night, Kickin' It, and Beautiful Wedding.

David Jensen - Wes Genrette

David Jensen

David Jensen appears as Wes Genrette, the man who gives the Pogues information about Blackbeard's treasure.

It is later revealed that he is a direct descendant of the man who murdered Blackbeard and he is hoping that the Pogues can help save his bloodline by finding a prized amulet whose owner (a ghost) has been killing his family for generations.

Jensen previously starred in Queen Sugar, Off Ramp, and Average Joe.

J. Anthony Crane - Chandler

J. Anthony Crane

J. Anthony Crane joins the cast of Outer Banks Season 4 as Chandler, Wes' son-in-law who is grieving over his wife's death.

He brings the Pogues up to speed as to why he needs their help in finding the amulet of Blackbeard's wife, Elizabeth.

Chandler believes that the amulet can break the curse and save his life from the hauntings of Elizabeth.

Crane's other major acting credit is playing Morty in Billions.

Pollyanna McIntosh - Dalia

Pollyanna McIntosh

Pollyanna McIntosh (who is a cast member of Vikings: Valhalla Season 3) is part of Season 4's cast as Dalia, Lightner's boss who comes into conflict with the Pogues as they search for Blackbeard's treasure.

The Walking Dead fans may recognize Pollyanna McIntosh due to her role as Jada in the main show and the other spin-offs.

The actress also starred in The Woman, Hap and Leonard, and Double Blind.

Brianna Brown - Hollis Robinson

Brianna Brown

Brianna Brown is part of Outer Banks Season 4's cast as Hollis Robinson, Ward's old friend who seems to be interested in Rafe.

Hollis later makes Rafe an offer to purchase Goat Island, which is coincidentally owned by the Genrettes.

Brown has credits in The Rookie, Spider-Man 2, and Dynasty.

Rigo Sanchez - Lightner

Rigo Sanchez

Rigo Sanchez is a newcomer to the world of Outer Banks. He plays Lightner, a dangerous stranger who is aware of the Pogues' treasure-hunting history.

Sanchez is known for his roles in Station 19, Animal Kingdom, and Diggstown.

The first five episodes of Outer Banks Season 4 are now streaming on Netflix. Part 2 drops on November 7.