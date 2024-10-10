Outer Banks Season 4 is finally here (at least in part), and it has fans wondering if longtime character, JJ dies in the new episodes or not.

Played by Rudy Pankow in the hit Netflix series, JJ Maybank has been one of the key personalities throughout Outer Banks' run so far.

Being in the spotlight since the beginning of the series, the JJ actor has gotten used to being the center of rumors. In fact, recently fans were convinced Rudy Pankow was leaving Outer Banks entirely, but those claims remain unsubstantiated.

Does JJ Die in Season 4 of Outer Banks?

Fans are convinced Rudy Pankow's JJ Maybank may die in Season 4 of The Outer Banks.

Speculation about JJ's fate has run rampant amongst the Outer Banks fandom leading into the release of its fourth season.

This stems from a particular shot seen in the series' Season 4 trailer which featured a body bag being carted down a dock.

Seeing as it seems to be the series' central group of teens known as The Pogues pushing this body along, and JJ is noticeably absent, many have taken this to mean the character may be the one to have met his untimely demise.

This constant speculation has spread across much of the fandom, appearing in several Reddit threads and TikTok videos.

However, despite audiences thinking JJ may die in the show's fourth season, that does not look to be the case (at least in its first part).

Pankow's Outer Banks character is seen throughout the Season 4 Part 1, so, if he is going to bite the dust, it would have to come in Part 2.

Also, given how big a name he has become among the Outer Banks fanbase, giving away his death in pre-release marketing feels like something Netflix simply would not do.

What Happens to JJ In OBX Season 4 Part 1?

JJ does not die in Outer Banks Season 4 Part 1, but that does not mean his presence is not felt in new episodes of the series.

Season 4 sees JJ and his fellow Pogues hunting for Blackbeard's treasure after opening their bait, tackle, and charter shop at the end of Season 3.

On their conquest, they continue to feud with their sworn enemies, The Kooks, someone JJ and the rest of the Pogue crew have shown time and time again they want nothing to do with.

That is what makes JJ's Season 4 storyline so far so fascinating for fans.

At the end of Season 4 Part 1, it is finally revealed to JJ (and the audience) who his real father actually is.

Up to this point, fans knew Gary Weeks' Luke as JJ's drunken fatherly figure. However, the character's world is shaken in Season 4, Episode 5 when JJ discovers that not only is Luke not his real dad, but it is, in fact, the wealthy businessman, Chandler Groff.

This means that JJ is actually not a Pogue (one of the lower-class teens living in the seaside North Carolina town) but a Kook (the rich seasonal visitors to the Outer Banks).

Having built himself and his relationships seen in the series around the fact that he lives and breathes being a Pogue, this news will surely rock JJ to his very foundation.

However, the series leaves the character in a precarious place with fans having to wait until Season 4 Part 2 to find out the consequences of this JJ-related revelation.

Outer Banks Season 4 Part 1 is now streaming on Netflix. It has also been revealed that Outer Banks Season 4 Part 2 will arrive on November 14.