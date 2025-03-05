Outer Banks may be headed into its fifth and final season, but could fans see a future spin-off set in the past?

Season 4 continued the hit Netflix drama's tradition of further exploring the Kooks versus Pogues class conflict through the show's adults.

As the show prepares for its final chapter in Season 5, Outer Banks star J. Anthony Crane shared his thoughts on fan interest in a prequel series involving his character and the other OBX parents.

Outer Banks Star Addresses Prequel Spin-off Potential

When asked his thoughts on an Outer Banks prequel featuring teen versions of the show's adult cast, J. Anthony Crane responded, "They'd be fools not to" while teasing that it's a concept that "the writers would love to do:"

"They'd be fools not to, honestly. I don't know if it adheres to the same format as treasure-hunting per se because... Definitely, the Maltese Falcon is like the thing that carries this show. The chase for the 'thing,' the Indiana Jones of it all, 'The Goonies' of it all. Who knows without that 'thing.' But I do know people are invested in these characters and they could definitely see how these origin stories play out. They'd be fools not to."

Season 4 shocked audiences with the introduction of Crane's character of Chandler Groff, JJ's birth father and a former Pogue who murdered JJ's wealthy mother, Larissa Genrette.

But JJ isn't the character whose family history has influenced the show's events (check out what Crane said about Rudy Pankow's potential return here).

Kiara's seasons-long conflict with her parents stemmed from their struggle to give her a Kook lifestyle, something her mother experienced growing up and which Kiara continuously rejects.

Ward Cameron, Sarah's father, was also a product of the Outer Banks class struggle which, as J. Anthony Crane explained, transformed Ward "into such a monster" and led him "to do such monstrous things..."

Other adult characters whose histories the writers have teased include John B.'s father, Big John, a Pogue who took up treasure hunting years before the show's events and once worked with Ward.

Pope's father, Heyward, is another OBX adult with a fascinating history given his connections and reputation on Kildare Island, as well as his family's ties to Seasons 1-3's treasure.

While the teen Pogues (wait, how old are Outer Banks stars?) are the driving force of the show, Crane noted how the writers have never ignored the grown-ups, leading to fan investment "in how these adults act:"

"Fans are really invested in how these adults act. They don't ignore them per se, they see how they affect these kids' lives. They've done a good job of that Dickensian sort of Charles Dickens thing where all the kids are the heroes and the adults have all crawled from some swamp to ruin their lives and steal their inheritances."

Showing how they became that way and their teen years in the '80s or '90s on Kildare Island is something Crane confessed he would "love to see:"

"So they've definitely built the pieces for that, I would love to see it. I know the writers would love to do it. One can only hope."

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Seasons 1-4 of Outer Banks are streaming now on Netflix. Season 5 is expected to be released in 2026.