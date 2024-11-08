Does Pope Go to Jail In Outer Banks Season 4? His Run from the Law Explained

Pope gets into legal troubles in Outer Banks Season 4, putting him on the verge of serious jail time.

Jonathan Daviss' Pope Heyward has been a part of the hit Netflix series since the beginning. Known as the "brains of the operation," Pope is a valued member of the downtrodden group of teens known as the Pogues, joining the likes of Chase Stokes' John B and Madelyn Cline's Sarah Cameron, among others.

While some of the other Pogues members go on these treasure-hunting crusades as a way to escape from life amongst the great unwashed, Pope has an escape plan ready to go when the series starts, being one of the few lower-class kids to have gotten a scholarship to go to college.

Is Pope Going to Jail in Outer Banks?

Outer Banks

Fans are worried as Pope Heyward (played by Jonathan Daviss) is threatened with the prospect of going to jail in Outer Banks Season 4.

Part 2 of this latest season is a roller coaster ride for Daviss' character. The second half of the season opens with Pope taking the fall for the actions of the Pogues, getting arrested, and coming into the care of the authorities.

As the team tries to escape the clutches of some officers on their tail, Pope tackles one of them as a distraction to the cop who had his gun pointed at Rudy Pankow's JJ Maybank.

This almost perfectly mimics a move JJ pulled back in Season 1, where Pope was suspected of sinking Topper’s boat.

Now, in the hands of local police, Season 4, Episode 7 picks up with Pope as he awaits trial. With the future ahead of him, Daviss' character is scared, but if past actions had not ruined his plan of abandoning the Outer Banks, this almost certainly would.

He is however offered a deal. Instead of facing trial, and potentially jail time, the 20-year-old (read more about the Outer Banks character's ages here) can enlist in the Marines, thus, leaving his friends behind and getting a fresh start.

While a tempting offer to some, Pope knows he cannot abandon the Pogues and turns down the offer.

Instead, as seen in Episode 8 of the latest season, on his way to enlist in the military, Pope has a panic attack. He then makes a break for it, running to meet his fellow Pogues in a nearby boat house.

The team then pry off his electronic monitoring ankle bracelet and steal a boat before the authorities come a-knocking.

That does not mean Pope is home free though. Episode 9 sees the character on the verge of another arrest. Deputy Shoupe corners the teen, with his handcuffs at the ready, but ultimately cannot bring himself to book him for a second time.

This is a watershed moment for Shoupe as he realizes that the dastardly Chandler Groff is behind the killing of local realtor Hollie Robinson, instead of the Pogues being the ones to have done it - like Groff tries to convince him.

At least in Season 4, this is the last real brush with the law Pope has, meaning that at the end of the series' latest batch of episodes, Pope is not in jail (despite getting close in Part 2).

With one more season of Outer Banks on the way, who is to say he will never end up behind bars? But, at least for now, he is not.

Outer Banks Season 4 is now streaming on Netflix.