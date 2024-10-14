Is Sarah Pregnant in Outer Banks Season 4? New Rumors Explained

Speculation over whether Madelyn Cline's Sarah Cameron is pregnant in Outer Banks Season 4 has run rampant online.

Cline's Netflix character has been on quite the journey since Season 1 of the hit streaming drama. Sarah was once described as a "Kook Princess," seen as the mortal enemy of the show's downtrodden group of teens known as The Pogues.

However, after catching the eye of Pogues leader John B (played by Chase Stokes), she joins the series central crew on their treasure-hunting pursuits. Outer Banks Season 4 sees much of the show's primary cast return, including Cline as Sarah and co. look for Blackbeard's treasure.

Does Sarah Cameron Get Pregnant in OBX Season 4?

Outer Banks

Some fans think Madelyn Cline's Sarah Cameron gets pregnant in Outer Banks (OBX) Season 4.

This stems from fan theories that Cline's beloved TV character would get pregnant at some point in the show's run, with many thinking Season 4 would be the time.

Cline's Sarah has been romantically involved with series protagonist John B. (Chase Stokes) since Season 1, so some seem to believe a potential pregnancy should eventually come into play.

The potential plotline seems justified, given Sarah and John B.'s relationship, and could add a whole new layer of drama to the streaming series.

That, however, has not yet come to bear. While the first few episodes of OBX have introduced major storylines (like JJ being revealed to be a Kook), Sarah's pregnancy has not been one of them.

Instead, thus far in Season 4, Sarah has been a big part of the adventure. Season 4, Part 1 saw the character catch her first wave while surfing and go on a rat-infested conquest beneath a church, where the series left her.

As far as fans know, Sarah is trapped in the crypt she and Jonathan Daviss' Pope Heyward went to explore, with water rising and seemingly no way to escape.

With five more episodes of Season 4 still on the way (read more about the Outer Banks Season 4 release schedule), there is still the chance that Sarah will get pregnant.

However, given the precarious situation the series left her in Part 1, there are a few more pressing matters for the character to address. When Outer Banks returns to round out Season 4, the most significant thing will be getting Sarah (and Pope) out from what could be their watery grave.

Given the character's prominence in the series so far, fans should not worry too much, as both she and Pope will likely make it out of the crypt somehow. However, her safety isn't guaranteed.

Outer Banks has proven it is not afraid to kill off characters or even bring some back from the dead (like Larissa Genrette in Season 4).

So, do not be surprised if Sarah and/or Pope do not make it out of where Part 1 left them.

Outer Banks Season 4, Part 1 is streaming on Netflix. Part 2 will premiere on Thursday, November 7.