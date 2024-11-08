Does Pope Die In Outer Banks Season 4? His Fate Revealed

Several big-name characters die in Outer Banks Season 4, but was Jonathan Daviss' Pope one of them?

Known as the brains of the Pogues operation, Daviss' character has been a major part of the Netflix series' cast since Season 1.

The show's latest batch of episodes, heightened the drama though, as Pope was arrested and potentially faced jail time (which he ultimately avoided).

Pope's Outer Banks Fate Explained: Did He Die?

Outer Banks

Netflix's Outer Banks is stranger to killing off some of its most beloved characters across its four seasons, meaning the fate of someone like Jonathan Daviss' Pope is always hanging in the balance.

Just like he has been since the beginning of the series, Pope Heyward is back and playing a bit part in Outer Banks Season 4.

Like many of the characters in Netflix's hit drama, Pope's life in Season 4 is always changing in the balance.

His arc in the new batch of episodes mainly consists of him being arrested and possibly facing jail time for assaulting a police officer.

While in the hands of the authorities, he is offered a chance at redemption, being told he can forgo his trial if he enlists in the military and joins the Marines. He ultimately turns this deal down, escaping, and reuniting with his Pogue friends he had taken the fall with the law to protect.

The Season 4 finale then sees Pope and the crew headed to Morocco for one last stand against the dastardly Rafe (and to hopefully recover the season's central scroll in the process).

As Pope and the Pogues dodge local authorities, as well as some dangerous mercenaries, the team has some brushes with death, but everyone (at least for now remains safe).

Finally coming head-to-head with Groff and his cronies, the Pogues only have a small window to accomplish their mission. With a sandstorm descending on them, Pope kills Lightner (the head of a militia working for Groff) in an attempt to avenge

Terence Rosemore's Captain Terrance.

Groff then makes his escape from the scene, after a tense stand-off with JJ (which leaves the teen with a deadly stab wound), heading for Lisbon with the Pogues in chase.

This means that, at least by the end of Season 4, Pope has managed to avoid death, with JJ being the only major character to die in the latest batch of episodes.

With one more season of the series on the way, this is always the chance though, that as Pope and the Pogues head to Lisbon, he meets his untimely demise in the process.

Outer Banks Season 4 is now streaming on Netflix.